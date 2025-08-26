<p>Some photographers collect images. Kunal Sahni collects moments that feel true. Through <strong>Stories by Kunal Sahni</strong>, his studio based in Faridabad and Gurgaon, he has built a practice around a simple idea: every couple already has a story, his job is to help them see it.</p><p>Kunal picked up the camera straight after school and never put it down. There wasn’t a single “big moment” that set him on the path- it was steady practice, curiosity, and studying the work of leading photographers. In 2021 he opened his own office, and since then he has photographed more than 500 weddings across India and overseas. The early years were not easy—finding work, earning trust, juggling freelance gigs, sleepless nights—but he kept going. “You have to add a personal touch to everything,” he says, “or it isn’t yours.” Keeping this thought close, Kunal with his powerpacked crew went on a path untread and created stories like never before</p><h2><strong>A philosophy built on storytelling</strong></h2><p>The name <a href="http://www.storiesbykunalsahni.com/" rel="nofollow">Stories by Kunal Sahni</a> is not a slogan—it is the operating system. Kunal’s approach is natural and unobtrusive. He is present without being in the way, and he builds a visual arc that holds the day together. Every frame is chosen to say something about the people and the moment: a look between friends, a quiet pause before the <em>pheras</em>, the way a parent reaches for a hand in the crowd.</p><p>Preparation is part of the craft. The team builds moodboards, chooses music cues, and sets a colour palette that fits the couple’s style and venue. These choices guide everything from where he stands during a ritual to how the final film feels. The aim is coherence, so the photos and the film feel like one story told well.</p><h2><strong>Why luxury weddings</strong></h2><p>The focus on luxury weddings is less about scale and more about fit. “Level up your work and meet your aesthetics with your clients,” Kunal says. Couples who choose this brand are usually looking for clean, contemporary visuals and careful storytelling rather than staged spectacle. They expect privacy, a measured pace, and a finish that holds up over time. Kunal’s “ideal brief” is simple: story-first weddings where the couple wants their personalities and not just props to lead.</p><h2><strong>Working with people, not just timelines</strong></h2><p>The workflow starts with conversations between Kunal, his team and the couples in frame. They spend time understanding their vision for the big day. The crew makes sure to note what the couple had on their Pinterest board before diving in with the lens. Talking more reduces nerves and builds trust, so the camera can disappear and genuine expressions can surface.</p><h2><strong>Places that shaped the work</strong></h2><p>Travel has stretched Kunal’s eye. He has photographed at Bab Al Shams (Dubai) and Phuket, and across Indian cities such as Jaipur, Udaipur, Mussoorie, Hyderabad, Pune, and Mumbai. Each location teaches something- how to use desert light at dusk, how to work fast between showers in the hills, how to build a colour story that respects both the venue and the couple’s taste. A dream still on his list:<strong> Lake Como—</strong>“at least one wedding,” he smiles.</p><h2><strong>What clients can expect</strong></h2><p>Before the events, Stories by Kunal Sahni work round the clock! The team maps the family tree, notes the decor plan, and builds a shoot checklist so important details are never left to chance. During the events, they keep the set-up light and movement fluid. After the events, edits focus on skin tones, clean colour, and a timeless finish—polished without looking plastic. Couples receive teasers quickly, followed by the full set and film as committed.</p><p>Kunal’s journey has been built on persistence. In the beginning there were no big breaks—just small assignments, careful delivery, and word-of-mouth. “We didn’t give up when it was slow,” he says. “We kept showing up.” That ethic still shapes how he shoots today. Luxury, in his book, is calm execution and careful attention, not noise.</p><h2><strong>What makes the pictures feel like you</strong></h2><p>Event planners, studios, and fellow photographers often ask why his galleries feel lived-in rather than curated. The answer is in the choices you don’t see: where he stands, when he waits, when he holds back from directing. The restraint is intentional. When people are given space, they reveal themselves—and that is where lasting pictures come from.</p><p><strong>Stories by Kunal Sahni</strong> is for couples who want their wedding to look like <strong>their</strong> wedding: thoughtful, present, and personal. If your brief is “tell our story,” you’ll find a collaborator here who listens first, plans carefully, and makes the day look and feel the way you remember it—only clearer.</p>