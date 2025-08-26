Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiarajasthan

Jodhpur teacher who set herself, daughter ablaze accuses in-laws of harassment in suicide note

When their neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house, they called up the woman's father. The family rushed to the house and found their daughter burning.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 10:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 10:58 IST
India NewsRajasthanJodhpurSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us