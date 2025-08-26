<p>Jodhpur: In a fresh development in the suicide of a school teacher who set herself and her three-year-old daughter on fire, police on Thursday said they have found a note in which she levelled serious allegations of harassment against her in-laws.</p><p>On August 22, 32-year-old Sanju Bishnoi sat her daughter on her lap at their home, poured petrol over both of them and then struck a light.</p><p>After catching fire, they fell onto the floor. The woman's husband, Dilip Bishnoi, was not at home at the time of the incident.</p>.Woman ends life, poisons 2 children in Uttar Pradesh village.<p>When their neighbours noticed smoke emanating from the house, they called up the woman's father. The family rushed to the house and found their daughter burning.</p><p>"The daughter died on the spot, while the woman succumbed to injuries at the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in Jodhpur on Saturday," ACP of Mandore Nagendra Kumar said.</p><p>The woman's father lodged a police complaint on Sunday, claiming she was being harassed for dowry. Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the woman's husband, parents-in-law and sister-in-law, Kumar said.</p><p>The victim's family also accused her in-laws of abetting the suicide.</p><p>Police said that while inspecting the incident site, a note was recovered in which the woman accused her in-laws of harassing her. Her mobile phone has been seized and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination, they said.</p><p>ACP Kumar said, "We look forward to obtaining several crucial pieces of information from it."</p>