Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

US tariff impact: MSMEs in textiles, diamonds, chemicals, spices to be most hit

India may lose market share in seafood to Ecuador, chemicals to Japan and South Korea
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 11:13 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 August 2025, 11:13 IST
MSMEbusinessUS tariffsUS tariff hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us