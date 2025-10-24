Fresh Bus Expands to Bengaluru- Chennai Route and Launches “The Fresh Promise”

<p><strong>India’s First Money-Back Guarantee in Bus Travel</strong></p><p>Pioneering automation and transparency in public mobility with proactive passenger compensation.</p><p>Bengaluru, October 2025 -- Fresh Bus, India’s leading all-electric intercity bus brand, today announced its expansion into the Bengaluru–Chennai corridor with sleeper and seater buses, marking another milestone in its mission to electrify intercity travel. Alongside this network expansion, the company unveiled “The Fresh Promise”, the initiative reaffirms Fresh Bus’ customer-first philosophy by ensuring passengers are proactively compensated in the event of unexpected service disruptions such as delays or cancellations, without the need for manual follow-ups or support requests.</p><p>The Fresh Promise is an industry-first initiative that eliminates the need for customers to contact support for refunds or follow-ups. Built on a secure, fully automated payout system, the program ensures that impacted passengers are notified instantly and receive compensation directly in their account within 24 hours.</p><p>Speaking on the twin launches, Sudhakar Chirra, Founder and CEO of Fresh Bus, said- “With our expansion into the Bengaluru– Chennai route and the introduction of The Fresh Promise, we’re setting a new benchmark for what passengers can expect from intercity travel in India. The Fresh Promise isn’t just about refunds, it’s about accountability, automation, and most importantly, respect for our customers’ time. As we grow, we want every Fresh Bus journey to stand for reliability, comfort, and trust.”</p>.<p>At its heart, The Fresh Promise reflects Fresh Bus’ belief that “Your time matters, and we stand by it.” Passengers facing delays of over 90 minutes are automatically eligible for the compensation of ₹1,000, while services cancelled within three hours of departure qualify for ₹500 plus a full ticket refund. In cases where a journey is not completed, passengers receive ₹1,000 in addition to the ticket refund, all credited directly, with just a few steps. Real-time GPS tracking of the bus boarding and dropping points ensures all compensation calculations are fair and transparent, which passengers can access on their “My journey View”, encompassing all the real-time journey- related details on just one platform. </p><p>The company’s newly launched Bengaluru– Chennai route will be served by its signature fleet of premium electric buses, offering passengers a zero-emission, noise-free, and flight-like experience with reclining seats, personal charging ports, complimentary snacks, CCTV- enabled safety, and IoT-powered fleet monitoring.</p><p>“Our goal is to make intercity EV travel synonymous with comfort and credibility,” Sudhakar added. “The Fresh Promise reinforces our long-term vision to create a customer experience that’s as dependable as it is sustainable.”</p><p>The Fresh Promise automatically applies to every booking made through the Fresh Bus app, website, or preferred travel partners.</p>