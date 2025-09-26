From Onboarding to Growth: How RUGR Udaan Enables Smarter Merchant Ecosystems Across Bharat

<p>New Delhi, [Date]: RUGR has announced the launch of <strong>RUGR Udaan</strong>, its flagship connected banking platform designed to transform India’s merchant ecosystem by simplifying onboarding, enabling instant settlements, strengthening fraud prevention, and supporting scalable growth for both banks and merchants.</p><p>India’s fintech sector is one of the fastest growing in the world, with digital transactions becoming a cornerstone of daily commerce. Yet, many merchants—particularly micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs)—continue to face challenges in fully embracing the digital economy. Lengthy verification processes, multiple banking interfaces, fragmented transaction records, and delayed settlements often create barriers to participation. These challenges are especially acute in semi-urban and rural regions, where infrastructure and digital access remain limited.</p><p><strong>RUGR Udaan has been developed to address these barriers head-on</strong>, creating a secure and intelligent framework for banks and merchants to thrive together. By focusing on speed, compliance, and innovation, the platform seeks to support the financial inclusion goals of the country while enabling businesses to operate more efficiently.</p><p><strong>Addressing Legacy Challenges with Smarter Solutions</strong></p><p>Despite rapid fintech adoption, many merchants still struggle with legacy systems. The problems often include:</p><p>● <strong>Delayed Onboarding:</strong> Lengthy compliance checks and manual processes that take days or weeks.</p><p>● <strong>Operational Inefficiency:</strong> Managing multiple bank accounts and reconciliation systems.</p><p>● <strong>Inadequate Fraud Protection:</strong> Limited tools to prevent chargebacks and fraudulent transactions.</p><p>● <strong>Restricted Payment Options:</strong> Lack of flexibility in accepting diverse customer payment methods.</p><p>RUGR Udaan has been engineered to close these gaps by offering a seamless, compliant, and intelligent platform. Its design under the company’s <strong>“Bank-Gram” initiative</strong> reflects a broader mission to empower New Bharat by enabling both modern enterprises and small neighbourhood merchants to participate in the digital economy.</p><p><strong>RUGR Udaan: The Backbone of Connected Banking in India</strong></p><p>● <strong>100% Digital Merchant Onboarding</strong> with instant KYC and automated verification.</p><p>● <strong>Real-Time Settlements</strong> credited directly to merchant accounts without delays or intermediaries.</p><p>● <strong>AI-Powered Fraud Risk Monitoring</strong> using anomaly detection, behavioural analytics, and velocity checks.</p><p>● <strong>Multi-Payment Acceptance</strong> including UPI, credit/debit cards, QR codes, bank transfers, and payment links.</p><p>● <strong>Seamless ERP and API Integration</strong> for streamlined financial operations.</p><p>● <strong>360° Transaction Analytics and Reconciliation Tools</strong> to track revenue, manage GST/TDS, and optimize business performance.</p><p><strong>Faster Onboarding and Settlements for Merchants</strong></p><p>By automating KYC compliance and risk profiling, Udaan reduces onboarding time from days to minutes. This helps banks onboard more merchants quickly while maintaining strict compliance. The platform’s <strong>Direct Settlement Engine</strong> ensures that funds are credited instantly to merchant accounts, improving cash flow and reducing reliance on escrow or pooling arrangements.</p><p>This is particularly beneficial for small merchants and kirana stores, who often depend on daily settlements to manage their businesses. With Udaan, they gain the same privileges as large enterprises in accessing real-time payments.</p><p><strong>Building Security at the Core</strong></p><p>With the increase in digital transactions, fraud risks have grown significantly. Udaan integrates an <strong>AI/ML-driven fraud risk framework</strong> that monitors activity in real time. Features such as velocity checks, anomaly detection, and pre- and post-authorization controls ensure suspicious activities are flagged before they escalate. The system’s high detection accuracy and sub-minute response speeds reduce financial exposure for merchants and compliance risks for banks.</p><p><strong>A Platform for Scale and Inclusion</strong></p><p>Udaan’s architecture is built on microservices, ensuring scalability from 100 merchants to 100,000 without compromising stability or performance. With developer-friendly APIs, webhooks, and documentation, banks can integrate the platform into existing systems quickly and efficiently.</p><p>In addition to scalability, Udaan also emphasizes <strong>inclusivity</strong>. It supports local languages, offers offline onboarding capabilities, and works on low-bandwidth connections, making it suitable for India’s semi-urban and rural regions. This ensures that merchants from across the country—regardless of size or location—can benefit from modern financial solutions.</p><p><strong>Unified Reporting and Reconciliation</strong></p><p>Managing transactions is only part of the equation. Understanding them is where smart decisions begin. RUGR Udaan panoramic dashboards offer:</p><p>● Customizable Reports</p><p>● 360° Transaction Views</p><p>● Revenue Tracking</p><p>● GST & TDS Reconciliation Tools</p><p>These capabilities go beyond oversight; they empower merchants to optimize performance, monitor cash flow, and uncover growth opportunities in real time. By simplifying reconciliation and reducing manual effort, Udaan ensures both banks and merchants gain clarity and control in every financial interaction.</p><p><strong>Why Banks and Merchants Are Adopting Udaan</strong></p><p>For banks, Udaan provides:</p><p>● Increased transaction volumes and revenue growth.</p><p>● Opportunities to cross-sell products such as insurance and cards using rich merchant analytics.</p><p>● Improved merchant loyalty through instant payments and fraud protection.</p><p>● Operational efficiency by outsourcing compliance and tech integration to RUGR.</p><p>For merchants, Udaan delivers:</p><p>● Access to multiple payment methods for customers.</p><p>● Simplified financial management with ERP integration.</p><p>● Real-time settlements and improved cash flow.</p><p>● Secure transactions and lower risk of fraud.</p><p><strong>Driving Bharat’s Digital Transformation</strong></p><p>With over 63 million MSMEs driving India’s economy, digital empowerment is no longer optional—it is essential. Udaan represents RUGR’s commitment to supporting this transformation by giving merchants and banks a connected ecosystem that is fast, secure, and future-ready.</p><p>By simplifying onboarding, accelerating transactions, and embedding intelligence into fraud prevention, <strong>RUGR Udaan is positioned as a catalyst for the next phase of India’s fintech journey—reaching from the financial hubs of metropolitan cities to the grassroots of New Bharat.</strong></p><p>RUGR Udaan is now available to banks and financial institutions across India.</p>