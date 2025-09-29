<p><strong>Ksolves India Limited</strong>, a leading global technology company, has been awarded the prestigious <strong>“Odoo Best Partner India 2025”</strong> honor at the <strong>Odoo Experience 2025</strong> conference, held in <strong>Brussels</strong>.</p><p>This award recognizes <strong>Ksolves outstanding delivery of ERP services</strong>, consistent client satisfaction, and impactful contributions to the Odoo community.</p><p>Chosen from among Odoo’s top-performing partners, Ksolves stood out for its <strong>technical expertise, customer-centric approach</strong>, and <strong>active engagement in the global Odoo community</strong>. The award reinforces <a href="http://www.ksolves.com/" rel="nofollow">Ksolves</a><a href="http://www.ksolves.com/"> </a>position as a trusted name in digital transformation and ERP delivery.</p><p> "This recognition reflects our team's work and our clients' trust in our capabilities," said <strong>Om Prakash Maurya</strong>, ERP Delivery Head at Ksolves. "Our focus has been on delivering value to our clients through our ERP implementations."</p><p>Ksolves has been instrumental in delivering customized, end-to-end Odoo ERP solutions for organizations across industries, streamlining operations, and enabling digital agility. The award is also a testament to the company's role in <strong>expanding Odoo’s adoption and ecosystem across the market</strong>.</p><p><strong>Ratan Srivastava</strong>, Founder & CEO, added:<em> </em>"This recognition belongs to our team and the clients who have worked with us. We appreciate the support from the technology community."</p><h3><strong>About Ksolves India Limited</strong></h3><p>Ksolves is a publicly listed software development and technology services company, traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in India. It operates globally, delivering software solutions designed to align with each client’s vision and business goals. <br><br>The company specializes in cutting-edge technologies, including <strong>Big Data, AI/ML, DevOps, Salesforce, and Odoo</strong>. As an <strong>Odoo Gold Partner </strong>and <strong>Salesforce Summit Partner</strong>, Ksolves brings certified expertise and end-to-end capabilities to every project it undertakes.</p>