Homeworld

'Patterned blouse of 1970s, wig, makeup': Italian man disguises as dead mother, siphons over Rs 54 lakh pension

The son carefully disguised every detail of his mother - her hair, makeup, earrings and a patterned blouse from the 1970s.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 07:25 IST
Published 26 November 2025, 07:25 IST
World newsItalyCrimeTrending

