Malabar Gold & Diamonds Inaugurates New Showroom on New BEL Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka

<p><strong>Bengaluru 11th October 2025:</strong> Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the Responsible Jeweller, has unveiled its latest showroom on New BEL Road, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The grand launch was marked by the presence of cine actress Rukmini Vasanth, who served as the Chief Guest, along with O Asher, Managing Director - India Operations, Mr. Shareej VS – Group Executive Director & Mr Filsor Babu Regional Head – Karnataka. The event was also attended by members of the management team, loyal customers, and well-wishers.</p><p>The showroom marks the brand’s 22nd showroom in Bengaluru and the 43rd in Karnataka. The grand opening took place on Saturday, 11th October Located at RMV 2nd stage, Near Ramaiah Hospital, Bengaluru and is meticulously designed to offer an elevated jewellery shopping experience. With elegant interiors and attentive service, the showroom features a wide selection of finely crafted jewellery collections, including classic gold, dazzling diamonds, exquisite polki, uncut diamonds, and vibrant gemstones - each piece curated to suit a range of tastes, styles, and occasions.</p><p>The launch of this showroom marks a strategic expansion of the brand’s footprint in Bengaluru, strengthening its presence in a key market and deepening its connection with local customers. Speaking on the occasion, M P Ahammad, Chairman of Malabar Group, said, “Our new showroom on New BEL Road marks a significant milestone in our journey of growth and commitment to excellence. It reflects our dedication to providing customers with the highest quality jewellery and a world-class shopping experience, all while upholding the values of trust, transparency, and ethical business practices.”</p><p>To celebrate both the showroom launch and the festive season, Malabar Gold & Diamonds is offering customers special exclusive offers. These include up to 30% off on making charges for gold, uncut, and gemstone jewellery, and up to 30% off on diamond value. 0% Deduction on old gold exchange, in addition, customers booking their Dhanteras jewellery in advance by paying a minimum of 10% of the total value will receive a free silver coin. The advance booking offer also protects customers from gold price fluctuations, allowing them to purchase at either the booked rate or the prevailing market rate, whichever is lower. Get Flat ₹2,500 instant cashback on SBI Bank Credit Cards on purchases above ₹50,000. (Valid till 19th October)</p><p>The showroom houses exclusive collections from Malabar’s in-house brands, such as Mine diamond jewellery, Era uncut diamond jewellery, Divine Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted designer pieces, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, and Viraaz royal polki jewellery. Each collection reflects Malabar’s exceptional craftsmanship and meticulous attention to detail, offering something unique for every customer.</p><p>Malabar Gold & Diamonds remains steadfast in its commitment to ethical sourcing and responsible business practices. All gold used is hallmarked with HUID, while all diamonds are tested and certified. The brand continues to uphold its strong stance against gold smuggling, tax evasion, and child labour, reinforcing its position as a leader in ethical jewellery retailing.</p><p>Guided by its core principles known as the Malabar Promises, the brand ensures 100% value on gold and diamond exchanges, transparent pricing, lifetime free maintenance, and responsibly sourced products.</p><p><strong>About Malabar Gold & Diamonds:</strong></p><p>Malabar Gold & Diamonds was established in 1993 and is the flagship company of Malabar Group, a leading diversified Indian business conglomerate. With an annual turnover of USD $7.36 billion, the company is currently the 5th largest jewellery retailer globally and the 19th ranked brand in Deloitte’s Luxury Goods World Ranking. They have a strong retail network of over 410 showrooms spread across 14 countries, in addition to multiple offices, design centers, wholesale units, and factories spread across India, the Middle East, the Far East, the USA, the UK, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. Malabar Gold & Diamonds also features an online showroom, www.malabargoldandiamonds.com, providing customers with the opportunity to purchase their favourite jewellery at any time and on any day from the comfort of their homes.</p><p>ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) and CSR have been the primary commitments of the group since its inception. The key focus areas of the Malabar Group are Health, Housing, Hunger Free World, Education, Environment, and Women Empowerment, integrating the principles of responsibility and sustainability into its core business.</p>