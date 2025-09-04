<p><strong>Mumbai, 03rd September, 2025 </strong>- The prestigious Global Excellence Awards 2025, the Biggest Business Awards, presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., was hosted with grandeur in Mumbai, Maharashtra on 17th August 2025, bringing together India’s finest achievers from business, entertainment, and innovation. Graced by the ever-inspiring Chief Guest Mrs. Kajol Devgan, the evening shone as a beacon of excellence across industries. The event, known for honoring trailblazers who have redefined their fields, felicitated outstanding performers and brands who embody trust, innovation, and leadership. Among the eminent winners was Mr. Nagender Parashar, Founder & Chief Designer of Parashar Future Technologies LLP, who was recognised with the title of <a href="https://www.parasharfuture.com/" rel="nofollow">Pioneering Innovation in Prosthetic Technology – Global Level.</a></p><p> Parashar Future Technologies LLP, an ISO 13485 certified organisation, has been at the forefront of revolutionising prosthetic products for amputees worldwide. With state-of-the-art hydraulic and pneumatic knee joints, adapters, and ankle components, the company ensures mobility, quality, and dignity for patients of all ages. Speaking on the honour, Mr. Nagender Parashar, who personally received the award, said: “This recognition at the Global Excellence Awards is a testament to our mission of empowering amputees with freedom of movement and confidence. Our team’s commitment to precision engineering, innovation, and ISO-compliant quality standards will continue to drive us toward enhancing lives globally.” His company also collaborates with Parashar Industries and Ukraine’s Center for Prosthetics "Without Limits" to further refine production technologies and deliver world-class prosthetic solutions.</p><p>Speaking on the occasion, Nagender Parashar said, “For us at Parashar Future Technologies, this award is more than a trophy—it is a validation of our mission: to pioneer innovation in prosthetics and assistive technologies that redefine mobility, dignity, and possibility for people across the world. Our work has been acknowledged globally, but what makes it truly meaningful is its impact—helping individuals regain independence, confidence, and empowerment.” Over the years, Parashar Future Technologies has stood at the frontline of transforming challenges into opportunities. By leveraging research, innovation, and partnerships, the company has been instrumental in shaping a new era of prosthetic solutions that merge science with empathy. This recognition reinforces the company’s commitment to: </p><p>● Driving innovation that is both technology-driven and human-centred.</p><p>● Strengthening MSMEs through knowledge-sharing, capacity-building, and collaboration.</p><p>● Creating solutions that embody India’s vision of Atmanirbharta and global leadership in inclusive healthcare technologies. </p><p>As Nagender Parashar noted, “Awards like these remind us that innovation is not only about technology; it is about courage to challenge norms, empathy to design for real needs, and persistence to keep pushing boundaries. The future of technology is not just about progress—it is about purpose. And that will always remain our north star.” Parashar Future Technologies remains dedicated to pushing the frontiers of prosthetic science and ensuring that its innovations create real-world impact. By uniting vision with purpose, the company continues to demonstrate that transformative technologies can turn vision into impact, and challenges into opportunities.</p> .<p>The glamorous evening of GEA 2025 witnessed not only business leaders but also leading celebrities and artists being celebrated. Stars like Roshni Walia won Best Debutant, Mohit Malik received Best Actor in a Negative Role for Azaad, while Aanchal Singh was honoured as the Promising Face on OTT for Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein. Varun Sood won Breakthrough Performer OTT for Call Me Bae, and Lauren Gottlieb mesmerised the stage with her Best Dance Performance for The Royals. The night also celebrated voices like Sudhir Yaduvanshi, who bagged the Powerhouse Singer Award for Son of Sardaar 2, alongside paparazzi icons Varinder Chawla and Viral Bhayani for their media excellence. The stage sparkled further with the recognition of Ankita Bhattacharyya for Excellence in Singing & Performing, while youth icons Shruti Sinha & Tanvi Gadkari of Campus Beats Season 4 won Most Popular Youth Show. Actor Darshan Kumaar was also celebrated for his outstanding performance in Aashram. Among reputed brands, LG Electronics India Limited was felicitated as the Most Trusted Brand in the Electronics Segment with the award received by Mr. Pankaj Chaudhary (Deputy Manager, Corporate Marketing), while GIVA, one of India’s fastest-growing D2C fine jewellery brands, was named the Most Trusted Jewellery Brand for Modern India, received by Mr. Khemraj, Sr. AM. </p><p>The Global Excellence Awards & Convention 2025 marked its 6th grand edition, building upon a legacy of celebrating achievers with unmatched credibility. Earlier editions have been graced by icons like Mrs. Raveena Tandon, Mrs. Madhuri Dixit Nene, Mr. Anupam Kher, and Mrs. Shilpa Shetty Kundra, adding to its prestige. Spearheaded by Mr. Rahul Ranjan Singh, CEO of Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., GEA 2025 was powered by a strong network of partners: Presented by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd., Co-Sponsored by Baghel Industries Pvt. Ltd., Digital Marketing Partner - Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., CSR Partner - Webpulse Foundation, B2B Partner - GetManufacturers.com, Wellness Partner -</p><p>Natural Therapy India, and eCommerce Partner - Local Dukaan. With its perfect blend of glamour, innovation, and recognition, the awards night truly stood as a platform celebrating the very best of India’s achievers at both national and global levels.</p>