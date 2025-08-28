<p>Narayana Educational Institutions proudly celebrates a historic double victory, as two of its students, <strong>Banibrata Majee</strong> and <strong>Akshat Srivastava</strong>, clinched <strong>Gold Medals</strong> at the prestigious <strong>18th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics -2025</strong>, held in Mumbai, from 11th to 21st August.</p><p>Representing India on the global stage, Banibrata and Akshat competed against <strong>300</strong> contestants of the world’s most talented young minds in astronomy and astrophysics. Their golden success adds to India’s stellar performance, with Team India securing <strong>4 Golds and 1 Silver</strong>, of which <strong>2 Golds were brought home by Narayanites</strong>.</p><p>The International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics (IOAA) is one of the most challenging academic competitions, assessing participants on advanced theoretical knowledge, data analysis, and observational skills, making this feat an extraordinary display of brilliance, dedication, and perseverance. Notably, <strong>Banibrata, </strong>who earlier secured <strong>All India Rank 1</strong> in <strong>JEE Main 2025</strong>, has once again demonstrated his exceptional academic calibre on the global stage, the achievements of Banibrata and Akshat reflect not only their commitment but also the strong academic support and personalised mentoring provided at Narayana.</p><h3><strong>Dr. Sindhura Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, said:</strong></h3><p>“We are incredibly proud of Banibrata and Akshat. Their achievement at IOAA 2025 is a moment of pride not just for Narayana but for the entire nation. It reflects how consistent effort and structured mentoring can help students shine on global platforms. Over the years, this methodology has empowered many of our students to shine at prestigious platforms like the International Junior Science Olympiad (IJSO), International Biology Olympiad (IBO),<strong> </strong>International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO)<strong> </strong>and other Olympiads. This achievement stands as a testament to Narayana’s commitment to nurturing talent and advancing India’s presence in global academic excellence.”</p><h3><strong>Ms. Sharani Narayana, Director of Narayana Educational Institutions, added:</strong></h3><p>“This double gold victory is a proud reflection of the talent, determination, and hard work of our students. <strong>Banibrata</strong> and <strong>Akshat</strong> have set an inspiring benchmark for their peers, showing what can be achieved with focus and perseverance. At Narayana, we remain deeply committed to providing the right environment, mentoring, and opportunities so that many more students can fulfil their Olympiad dreams, because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.</p><p>This achievement is yet another milestone in Narayana’s long-standing legacy of excellence at national and international Olympiads, as well as in premier competitive exams like JEE and NEET. Over the past <strong>46 years</strong>, Narayana has built a strong academic ecosystem that supports both high achievers and steady learners alike. Each achievement brings students one step closer to realising their true potential and fulfilling every parent’s dream. Because at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.</p><h3><strong>About Narayana Educational Institutions</strong></h3><p>With a vast network of 900+ schools, colleges, coaching centers, and professional colleges across 23 Indian states and 250+ cities, Narayana Educational Institutions is one of Asia’s largest and well-respected education groups with over 46 years of legacy in the field of education. The institution has a team of more than 50,000+ highly experienced teachers, R&D Heads, and Subject Matter Experts, in addition to the non-academic staff, who help over 600,000+ students every year with their education, from kindergarten to post-graduate studies. Their central focus remains on striking a harmonious balance between the curricular and co-curricular domains so that the students reach their full potential. Furthermore, they offer comprehensive academic programmes tailored to help students realize their ambitions in the engineering, medical, CA, and civil service streams, showcasing their firm dedication to career-oriented teaching. With this, Narayana commits to fulfilling dreams of millions across the nation as at Narayana, your dreams are our dreams.</p><p>To know more, visit us at:<ins><a href="https://www.narayanagroup.com/"> </a></ins><a href="https://www.narayanagroup.com/" rel="nofollow">https://www.narayanagroup.com/</a></p><h3><strong><ins>Media Contacts:</ins></strong></h3><p>Vimal – +91 9000242158</p><p>Abilash Ragi – +91 7337335802</p>