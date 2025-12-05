Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US widens travel ban to more than 30 countries

Noem, in an interview on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," was asked to confirm whether the administration of President Donald Trump would be increasing the number of countries on the travel ban list to 32.
Last Updated : 05 December 2025, 04:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 December 2025, 04:50 IST
World newsUnited StatesTravel ban

Follow us on :

Follow Us