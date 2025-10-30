Snabbit raises USD 30 mn in funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments

<p>New Delhi, Snabbit, a quick-service platform for on-demand home services, on Thursday said it has raised USD 30 million (about Rs 265 crore) in a Series C funding round led by Bertelsmann India Investments, alongside participation from existing investors Lightspeed, Elevation Capital, and Nexus Venture Partners.</p>.<p>This marks Snabbit's third fundraiser in just nine months, bringing the total capital raised since its 2024 launch to USD 55 million.</p>.<p>The company plans to deploy the fresh capital to launch new micro-markets and expand into other high-frequency service categories, including cooks, child care, and elderly care.</p>.<p>“In less than five months, we've scaled from under 1,000 to over 10,000 jobs a day, powered by a 100 per cent women-led fleet of 5,000 Experts who are redefining dignity and inclusion for a workforce long overlooked,” Snabbit Founder and CEO Aayush Agarwal said.</p>.<p>Snabbit offers a hyperlocal network of trained experts for quick home chores --cleaning, dishwashing, laundry, and kitchen prep -- services booked by the hour and delivered within minutes.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the company relocated its corporate headquarters to Bengaluru. </p>