Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Xi refutes Trump's claim that China was not involved in ending Thai-Cambodia conflict

Xi told Trump that Beijing had been helping the two Southeast Asian neighbours to settle their border dispute “in our own way”, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 16:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 16:36 IST
World newsDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us