Irked Harbhajan almost hit Yousuf

Call it the pressure of high-voltage clash between India and Pakistan that once Harbhajan Singh and Mohammed Yousuf were ready to tear into each other with forks in their hands during the 2003 World Cup in South Africa.

The Indian off-spinner laughed about the incident, which happened 16 years back at Centurion, but admitted that it got so ugly at that time that it required intervention from legendary Wasim Akram, Rahul Dravid and Javagal Srinath to separate them.

The match will forever be remembered for Sachin Tendulkar’s epic 98 but it also had two angry protagonists in action, though, off the field. Since Pakistan made 270 plus, considered a good score at that time, there was a bit of pressure on India before the chase started.

“It started with a joke but then got ugly. I was dropped for that game and Anil bhai (Kumble) was playing because team management felt he was a better choice keeping in mind his good record against Pakistan. I was a bit down and it can happen when you aren’t in the XI,” Harbhajan told PTI during a chat.

“During the lunchtime, I was sitting at one table and Yousuf and Shoaib Akhtar were at the other table right across in the common area.

“We both speak Punjabi and suddenly while we were pulling each other’s legs he first made a personal comment and then remarked about my religion,” said Harbhajan.

“I gave him a fitting reply. Before anyone realised we both had a fork in our hands and got up from our chairs ready to attack each other,” he laughed. “Rahul Dravid and Sri Javagal Srinath stopped me while Wasim bhai and Saeed bhai took Yousuf away. The seniors in both sides were irritated and we were told that this is not the right behaviour.”