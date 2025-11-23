<p>Bright lights, dazzling costumes and heart-pounding stunts still greet visitors under the big tents. However, the circus industry is trying hard for survival in India. </p><p>Once a magnet for weekends, it is now in the memories of several generations. Rising costs, tougher regulations, permission after permissions are some of the big challenges which have been part and parcel of the circus industry. As digital screens take centre-stage and animal acts fade into history, the country’s remaining circuses are fighting to stay relevant, colourful and alive. </p><p>“The show must go on, but we need government’s support,” said Sujit Dilip, owner of Rambo Circus, which is currently running shows in Mumbai, in an interview with DH's Mrityunjay Bose. </p><p>Dilip is a member of World Circus Federation and has travelled across the world and knows the industry very well. </p><p>Following are the excerpts of the interview: </p><p><strong>Q. What is the situation in India involving circuses?</strong></p><p>A. The entire circus industry in India is going through a difficult phase. Across India, only around two dozen big circus companies are currently operating. It is a question of survival. We want this industry to continue like its past glory. Only weekend collections are good. </p><p><strong>Q. How do you place the Rambo Circus in the current situation?</strong></p><p>A. We have a force of around 80-plus which includes administrative and management staff and performers. As far as we are concerned, we struggle for visitors on the weekdays. The weekend collections are somewhat better. We need around Rs 1 to 1.50 lakh per day to run the circus, which includes all costs, right from the hiring of the space. The circus travels and operates as a big family. </p>. <p><strong>Q. Would you like to elaborate on animals, as animal shows were very popular?</strong></p><p>A. There is a ban on the use of elephants, bears, horses, monkeys, tigers, leopards, lions and exotic birds in circuses and other entertainment establishments, citing the inherent cruelty and suffering involved in their training and exhibition. However, we have recently made a robotic elephant, which is very popular. We are thinking of getting robotic tigers and lions. </p>. <p><strong>Q. How do you look at the circus internationally?</strong></p><p>A. If we look at the global scenarios, many countries are doing very well. Whether it is Russia, China, European countries and the United States, they are doing well. There is a lot of training. I was a jury member at Monte-Carlo International Circus Festival. They are excellent. We can learn a lot from them. Internationally, animals are part of shows. </p><p><strong>Q. What must the Indian government do in this kind of a situation?</strong></p><p>A. The Covid-19 lockdown came as a big challenge, which forced circuses to temporarily close down. Our request to the government is not to treat us as a commercial establishment but to bring us under the preview of the Ministry of Culture. I am often invited as a jury member to several top annual international circus festivals. I feel sad as not a single Indian artist features on global stages. We just have no backing here. Animal performances are banned. We request the government and Indian Council for Cultural Relations to give Indian circuses a formal status, affordable venues for our shows, extend bank loans, opportunities for skill-upgradation, foreign collaborations. </p>