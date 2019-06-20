No doubt pitch will miss you: PM Modi to Shikhar Dhawan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a host of cricketers to offer his sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying "the pitch will miss you."

Dhawan's World Cup campaign ended with a thumb fracture sustained during the match against Australia.

"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation," Modi tweeted, quoting Dhawan's message in which the left-handed batsman had announced he won't be able to participate any further in the World Cup.

Dhawan has been replaced by young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad.

Many former cricketers from India and abroad also offered words of sympathy for Dhawan, wishing him a quick recovery.