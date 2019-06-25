Pakistan, and the alignment of past with present

"There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio,

Than are dreamt of in your philosophy."

- Hamlet, William Shakespeare

Chances and coincidence, how much does it affect one's life? Is it even possible that the happenings on a faraway star of the galaxy can affect the course of a life? Or an event that happened years ago will now come back to haunt the present? Can the two timelines of past and present ever converge, creating a plane that is bound neither by time nor by space? These are questions that are probably swirling in the minds of Pakistani fans, making them question the mysteries of life and the ways of the world.

The reason? Pakistan's campaign in the ICC World Cup 2019, is eerily similar to their victorious march in 1992. So much so that fans have held their breaths in anticipation of a moment when history will run its course and embrace the present.



The victorious Imran Khan led Pakistan cricket team of 1992. Photo credit: ICC-Cricket.com



Pakistan lost their first match of the 1992 World Cup against West Indies. They did so again in 2019. Okay, such things can happen. What's the big deal?

They won their second match in 1992, and also in 2019. So, what's the point? A team like Pakistan can always come back after losing the first one. They are a dangerous team, aren't they?

The third match was abandoned. Both in 1992 and 2019. Hmm, it's the English summer right now and rain can appear at any time. Keep the umbrellas ready and forget the pattern.

In 1992, they lost their fourth and fifth matches against India and South Africa respectively. In 2019, Australia and India thrashed them in both these matches.

Okay, there is a pattern. But then again, these teams are far stronger than Pakistan, at least on paper. The defeats were more or less expected, apart from the small hopes that the unpredictable men in green would spring a surprise?

They won their sixth match? Yes, in both World Cups.

Okay, maybe as Hamlet said, there are some things. Or maybe there aren't. But the similar patterns of the two events separated by a gap of 27 years have sent fans into a frenzied fervour of excitement. The myriad murmurs have become loud voices, proclaiming the notion that this is Pakistan's World Cup. Well, the belief, the willingness to hope even in the most improbable situations, is what keeps the alliance between the devotees, the admirers and the teams pure, unblemished. Whether Pakistan will fulfill the prophecy and take their rightful place in the throne of destiny, only time will tell. But for now, there is no harm in hoping, in keeping the fires of the dream alive for one more day.

Well, it will be also interesting to see whether fate conspires and makes Sarfaraz Ahmed, Pakistan's current captain, embark upon a journey similar to that of Imran Khan.

Sit back and watch the events unfold, as the stars of days gone by align themselves with those of the present.