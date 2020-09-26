A battle for a first win | IPL 2020 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: SWOT Analysis

The Kolkata Knight Riders and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a rough start in IPL season 13. Both teams have lost their opening fixtures and need to turn things around at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both KKR and SRH messed up chases in their matches. The Royal Challengers Bangalore set a total of 163 for SRH and only Jonny Bairstow was able to make a fifty. The other 10 batsmen made a combined 77 runs as SRH were bowled out for 153.

KKR had a slightly steeper mountain to climb as the Mumbai Indians hit 195/5. Dinesh Karthik played a steady knock of 30 and Cummins hit some lusty blows but they were not able to make a proper push to reach for the target.

So, let's look at the next clash.

The SWOT for KKR

Strengths: The trio of Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell did not get going in the first match but they are still the best middle order in the tournament. The three are flexible enough to move up and down the order depending on the match situation.

Weaknesses: Pat Cummins is the costliest overseas player in IPL history and will need to start delivering soon. He did not bowl well in his first outing. Spinner Kuldeep Yadav also seemed rusty.

Opportunities: There are always doubts about Andre Russell's fitness. Russell did manage to bowl in the first match and picked up a wicket. KKR need to utilise his bowling to the fullest extent.

Threats: Another loss for KKR could be the beginning of a streak that could stall their playoff hopes.

The SWOT for SRH

Strengths: David Warner and Jonny Bairstow are still the best opening combo in the competition. Against a suspect KKR bowling line-up, they might come out on top.

Weaknesses: SRH have all-rounders like Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi and Fabian Allen but they are not of the same quality as Russell. SRH’s bowling was also weak in the opener. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Rashid Khan need to do much better.

Opportunities: With Mitchell Marsh out, there is an opportunity for Mohammad Nabi to step up. He has form on his side from the Caribbean Premier League.

Threats: SRH also face the danger of two losses in two matches marking the start of a trend that may hold them back.

Head to head:

Matches played: 17

Kolkata Knight Riders: 10

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Last five matches (most recent first):

Kolkata Knight Riders: L-W-W-L-L

Sunrisers Hyderabad: L-L-T-W-L

Ground conditions

The temperature will be around 30 degrees celsius. The evening could be very humid with humidity reaching about 75 per cent. There will be a gentle breeze in the evening.

Deccan Herald’s Dream XI

David Warner (c), Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Vijay Shankar, Andre Russell, Mohammad Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav

Team news

Mitchell Marsh is out of the IPL with an injury and all-rounder Jason Holder will replace him. Holder may take a while to be available due to his quarantine. There is no update on Kane Williamson's injury. SRH desperately need his middle-order batting. There are no injury concerns reported for KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

Impact player for KKR

Andre Russell: The big-hitting Jamaican smashed 52 sixes in 2019 IPL, which is a league record. Russell also has the highest strike rate for any batsmen in the league.

Impact player for SRH

David Warner: He can lead from the front with a big performance with the bat. Warner’s IPL numbers are staggering. Last season, he hit eight fifties and one hundred on his way to 692 runs.

Betting odds: (bet365)

Kolkata Knight Riders: 1/1

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 4/5

How to watch

The match will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also catch the action online on Disney+Hotstar. The match begins at 7.30 PM IST.