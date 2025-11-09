Menu
Sheer degradation of politics: Rajnath on Revanth's 'Congress means Muslims' comment

Addressing an election rally in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Singh claimed the BJP-led NDA does not divide people on the basis of religion, caste and creed.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 09:11 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 09:11 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsRajnath SinghTelanganaBiharRJDNDAA Revanth ReddyBihar Assembly Elections 2025

