Homeworld

Russia's Lavrov says US considering Putin's proposal on nuclear arms control, RIA reports

"So far, there has been no substantive response from Washington," Lavrov said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 08:49 IST
Published 09 November 2025, 08:49 IST
World newsUnited StatesRussia

