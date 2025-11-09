Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Japan issues tsunami advisory after 6.26 magnitude earthquake

A tsunami was observed 70 km (45 miles) off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 5:12 p.m. (0812 GMT) and was expected to reach the Pacific coastline soon, NHK said.
Last Updated : 09 November 2025, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2025, 08:57 IST
World newsJapanTsunami

Follow us on :

Follow Us