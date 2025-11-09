<p>Tokyo: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan</a> issued a tsunami advisory for Iwate prefecture in the north of the country on Sunday, public broadcaster <em>NHK</em> said, asking residents to stay away from coastal areas.</p>.Earthquake of magnitude 5.4 strikes Andaman Islands.<p>A tsunami was observed 70 km (45 miles) off the coast of Iwate Prefecture at 5:12 p.m. (0812 GMT) and was expected to reach the Pacific coastline soon, <em>NHK</em> said. The wave was expected to be about 1 metre (3 feet, 3 inches), it said.</p><p>An earthquake of magnitude 6.26 earlier struck off the east coast of Japan's largest island, Honshu, which includes Iwate, according to the US tsunami warning system.</p>