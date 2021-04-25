Arch rivals look to one up each other in Mumbai | IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB: SWOT analysis

Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium would be hosting a top of the table clash as RCB, the table-toppers, unbeaten this season, will be taking on a resurgent Chennai Super Kings. Here is the analysis of the two teams.

SWOT for CSK

Strengths: CSK’s bowling is looking in great form. CSK’s opening bowler, Deepak Chahar is loving his time at the Wankhede stadium. He has picked two four-wicket hauls in this stadium. His swing and seam bowling was the reason why PBKS were reduced to 26/5 and KKR to 31/5 early on in their innings. In total he has picked 8 wickets at an average of 13.75 and economy of 7.33. Chahar aside, Moeen Ali and Sam Curran have picked 4 wickets each. Lungi Ngidi has picked 3 wickets in just one match. Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja are doing their bits as well with the ball.

Weaknesses: The century-run partnership between Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad against KKR should not gloss over the fact that there are concerns in the batting department. Only three fifties have come from CSK batsmen in this season, the third fifty being that of Suresh Raina in CSK’s opening match. Other than these three batsmen, only Moeen Ali has come close to scoring a fifty. An ageing MS Dhoni can no longer be the batter that he was. Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran have not spent much time in the middle. Considering RCB pacers, CSK batters could have a tough time in the middle.

Opportunity: This being the top of the table clash, CSK would be licking their lips to inflict upon RCB a loss and go to the top of the table. If CSK manage to beat RCB then both teams would have eight points from five matches, but CSK should overtake RCB courtesy of its far superior net run rate.

Threats: CSK would not want to lose this match because then they move out of Mumbai and travel to Delhi for their next four matches. If CSK lose this match, it will affect the momentum. Also, after playing five games in Mumbai, the team would need some time to get used to the conditions in Delhi. So a win here is very important in a larger scheme of things.

SWOT for RCB

Strengths: RCB batsmen will pose a big challenge to CSK bowlers. Glenn Maxwell has hit two brisk fifties. AB de Villiers has notched one fifty and one score of 48. Virat Kohli broke his streak of poor scores and got a 72 from 47 balls against RR. Finally, the form of young opener Devdutt Padikkal would further boost an already strong batting line-up. Padikkal has played one of the best innings of this season hitting a belligerent 101 from 52 balls, hitting 11 fours and 6 sixes while at it. If any of these batsmen have a great outing on a batting-friendly Wankhede track, then expect a huge total or a successful chase from RCB.

Weaknesses: Yuzvendra Chahal is unable to pick wickets at regular intervals this time around for RCB. The leg spinner has picked only 3 wickets from 4 matches so far. While other bowlers have stepped in and not let Chahal feel the burden of being the primary wicket-taker for the team, but at some point Chahal has to start delivering wickets. If one of the other bowlers is having a rough day, then the team would need Chahal to spring back to form in an instant. The conditions of Wankhede may not suit Chahal as he is averaging 61.00, but in the same conditions, Shahbaz Ahmed has bowled at an average of 7.00.

Opportunity: An opportunity for Kane Richardson to make his presence felt in IPL. The Australian speedster is known for his skills at the death and has an excellent yorker. With the batsmen in good form, Richardson was brought in the playing XI against RR, to increase the depth of the bowling department. And Richardson did not disappoint as he finished with figures of 1/29. Over the years, Richardson has been on the fringes of the league, playing just 15 matches. This could be his chance to get a few more IPL games.

Threats: The team has won four matches on a bounce. It is for the first time that RCB has won the first four matches of its IPL season and currently, RCB remains the only unbeaten team in the league this season. So, the only plausible threat for the team is its first loss of the season and the end of the winning streak, because RCB will be coming up against an equally strong opposition in this match.

Head-to-Head

Matches played: 26

CSK: 16

RCB: 9

No Result: 1

Form Guide (last five matches)

CSK: W-W-W-L-W

RCB: W-W-W-W-L

Deccan Herald Dream XI

Devdutt Padikkal, Rututraj Gaikwad, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj

Impact player for CSK

Ruturaj Gaikwad: CSK’s 24-year-old opener, struck an entertaining 64 from 42 balls with six fours and four sixes. Gaikwad gelled well with CSK’s other opener Faf du Plessis and together the two batsmen put up a 115-run partnership against KKR. Gaikwad not only timed the ball well, but also had the bravado to play big shots. It looks like Gaikwad has put his early-season slump behind him and is now ready to get big runs for his team.

Impact player for RCB

Devdutt Padikkal: RCB have their own young opener in form coming into this match. Padikkal hit a brilliant hundred against RR to guide his team to chase down the total of 177 with ease. Padikkal hit 11 fours and 6 sixes in his 52-ball 101. Like Gaikwad, Padikkal too had a slow start to his season, but now is looking in great shape to partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order. Apart from the star power that the match should provide, the battle of the two young openers in the opposite sides, is what makes this clash a mouth-watering prospect.