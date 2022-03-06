BCCI announces IPL 2022 schedule, KKR to face CSK in opener on March 26

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The final will be held on May 29.

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, the league announced in a release.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune, it added.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

More to follow...

Check out latest DH videos here