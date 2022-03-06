BCCI announces IPL 2022 schedule, KKR to face CSK in opener on March 26

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The final will be held on May 29.
A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, the league announced in a release.
In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune, it added.
The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.
More to follow...
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
At Ukraine's art museum, a race to protect heritage
Wordle mania: Five letters connecting the world
What Is ‘Bigorexia’?
Mithali becomes 1st woman cricketer to appear at 6 WCs
4 Nobel Prize winners to headline Jaipur Lit Festival
Jasmine in my gin!
'Survival' only hope for world's oldest tennis player
Hiring will not be hit by any new Covid variant: Survey
NASA studies 50-yr-old lunar sample for Moon mission
When Warne sparked a 'beer row' during his IPL days