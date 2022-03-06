IPL 2022 schedule announced, KKR to face CSK in opener

BCCI announces IPL 2022 schedule, KKR to face CSK in opener on March 26

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 06 2022, 17:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2022, 17:27 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Twitter.@IPL

The Board for Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the schedule for the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, with the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 26. The final will be held on May 29.

A total number of 70 league matches and 4 Playoff games will be played in the duration of 65 days, the league announced in a release.

In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune, it added.

The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on May 22 at the Wankhede Stadium.

More to follow...

Indian Premier League
IPL
IPL 2022
BCCI
Sports News
Cricket
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders

