CSK win IPL 2023

CSK win IPL 2023

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 30 2023, 01:22 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 01:48 ist
AFP Photo

After high anticipation, the IPL 2023 match has finally come to an end and Chennai Super Kings have bagged the winners' trophy against rivals Gujarat Titans.

Chennai Super Kings were handed a revised target of 171 in 15 overs against holders Gujarat Titans in the IPL final on Monday after a long delay due to rain.

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sports News
Cricket
CSK
IPL
GT
Gujarat Titans
Chennai Super Kings

Related videos

What's Brewing

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Kannur: Students refurbish old cycles for poor children

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

Goa cabbies to mandatorily undergo orientation training

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

India reclaims spot as world’s 5th largest stock market

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Bollywood always silent on vital issues: Naseeruddin

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Treat cows as mother: Neta's solution to cattle menace

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

Andhra woman cremates husband's body at home

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

NASA looks to spice up astronaut menu

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

Shanghai records hottest May day in 100 years

 