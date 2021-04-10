Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against CSK, no Steve Smith in DC XI

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday.

For DC, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes got a look-in with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still serving their quarantine.

Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis completed their overseas line-up.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis are the four foreign players with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to competitive cricket.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.