Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bowl against CSK, no Steve Smith in DC XI

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 10 2021, 20:39 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2021, 20:39 ist
Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (C) and Chennai Super Kings captain M S Dhoni ahead of the toss. Credit: Screenshot via Twitter/@IPL

Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL match here on Saturday.

For DC, Tom Curran and Chris Woakes got a look-in with Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje still serving their quarantine.

Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis completed their overseas line-up.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Moeen Ali and Faf Du Plessis are the four foreign players with Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback to competitive cricket.

Teams:

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(wk/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(wk/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.

IPL 2021
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Indian Premier League
sports
Cricket

