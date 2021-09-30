'Don't have right to take moral high ground': Ashwin slams Morgan, critics after on-field spat

Cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday hit back at Eoin Morgan and other critics who slammed him for his extra run against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

KKR beat DC by three wickets in a low-scoring encounter but the controversy had started when Ashwin took an extra run after KKR fielder Rahul Tripathi's throw ricocheted off DC captain's Rishabh Pant's body.

"1. I turned to run the moment I saw the fielder throw and dint know the ball had hit Rishabh.

2. Will I run if I see it!? Of course I will and I am allowed to.

3. Am I a disgrace like Morgan said I was? Of course NOT.

4. Did I fight? No, I stood up for myself and that’s what my teachers and parents taught me to do and pls teach your children to stand up for themselves.

In Morgan or Southee’s world of cricket, they can choose and stick to what they believe is right or wrong but do not have the

right to take a moral high ground and use words that are derogatory," the spinner wrote in a long series of tweets.

"Do not confuse them by telling them that you will be termed a good person if you refuse the run or warn the non-striker, because all these people who are terming you good or bad have already made a living or they are doing what it takes to be successful elsewhere," Ashwin said on Twitter.

Senior KKR player Dinesh Karthik had to come in between an angry Ashwin and irate Morgan after their heated on-field altercation and play the role of a "peace-maker".

