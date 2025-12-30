Menu
Air India Express pilot accused of hitting passenger arrested by Delhi Police

An official said that Captain Virendra Sejwal had earlier joined the probe and was questioned by the investigating officer.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 03:34 IST
Published 30 December 2025, 03:34 IST
