IPL 2021 | Here's why CSK skipper Dhoni turned down Deepak Chahar's DRS appeal

Deepak Chahar's four-wicket haul for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) saw his side restrict K L Rahul's men to an appalling total of 106. The CSK medium-pacer briefly thought he could have had a five-for when he trapped Shah Rukh Khan in the penultimate ball of the match's fifth over, but both the umpire and his captain Dhoni turned down his DRS appeal.

The replays confirmed both Dhoni and the umpire's decision was correct as the ball went over the wicket.

Speaking after his side's six-wicket win, Dhoni in the post-match presentation said he thought that the "LBW shout was high". He also felt that the DRS was there to "take howlers away" and not just any chance. Dhoni was of the opinion that one only takes such a chance if it was in the final over or against someone important.

The 39-year-old also commended Chahar's performance. He said that over the years, Chahar has matured as a death bowler, but maintained that it was best to utilise Chahar early if looking to attack the opposition on the get-go.

For Dhoni, who has led CSK since the inception of the IPL in 2008, Friday night's win over Punjab Kings was his 200th IPL appearance in yellow.

The former India skipper, when told that he was making his 200th appearance said that he felt "very old."