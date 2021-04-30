IPL 2021: Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl against Punjab Kings

IPL 2021: Kohli wins toss, opts to bowl against Punjab

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to bowl against Punjab Kings in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Friday.

Shahbaz Ahmed replaced Washington Sundar in the RCB playing XI.

 

Punjab Kings left out Henrique Moises, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal and replaced them with Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, and Riley Meredith.

Teams:

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (capt), Prabhsimran Singh, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (capt), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

