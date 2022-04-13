IPL 2022 | Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Redemption for Odean Smith as PBKS prevail over MI

While both the MI openers had to go back early. It was two youngsters Dewald Brevis and Tilak Varma who lit up the Pune with some blistering sixes. The limelight was all on Dewald Brevis when he hit Rahul Chahar for 4 sixes in a row as MI looked all set for a smooth chase. Only to be halted by Punjab Kings bowlers who kept taking wickets and in the end, it was too much left for the tailenders as Odean Smith took 3 wickets in the final over.