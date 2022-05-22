IPL 2022 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Highlights: Liam Livingstone helps PBKS triumph over SRH

  • updated: May 22 2022, 23:11 ist
The SRH juggernaut finally end their tournament after a fiery spell of short bowling from Umran Malik and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Liam Livingstone smoked the 1000th six of the tournament on his way to 49 off 22 balls and took PBKS home against SRH in their last game.
  • 23:03

    Punjab Kings won by 5 wickets

  • 22:55

    PBKS 140/5 after 15.1 overs

    Mankad is on strike,Umran to bowl.

    2 needed from 30

    15.1 Umran to Mankad,FOUR!! GAME. SET. MATCH! length ball around off drives it through extra cover

  • 22:48

    PBKS 156/5 after 15 overs

    Livingstone is on strike,Shepherd to bowl.

    Prerak Mankad is the new batter.

    14.1 Shepherd to Livingstone, wide

    14.1Shepherd toLivingstone,FOUR!! Full outside off, swings at it and thick edge flies over short third

    20 needed from 35.

    14.2Shepherd toLivingstone, no run, slower ball around off on a length, lets it go

    14.3Shepherd toLivingstone, 2 runs, comes down length ball wide outside off slapped to deep cover

    14.4Shepherd toLivingstone,SIX!! Full ball outside off, goes on one knee and hammers it over long-off

    No better man to get to the 1000th six of the season!! 12 needed from 32.

    14.5Shepherd toLivingstone,FOUR!! Around, Fuller outside leg, whacks it wide of fine leg

    14.6Shepherd toLivingstone,SIX!! FUll and wide outside off stands his ground and muscles it over long-off

    Just 2 needed now!!

  • 22:43

    PBKS 133/5 after 14 overs

    Livingstone is on strike,Suchith to bowl.

    13.1 Suchith to Livingstone, 1 run, short and outside off, slapped to deep point

    13.2Suchith to Jitesh,FOUR!! Floated around off, creamed it through covers

    13.3Suchith to Jitesh,SIX!! Jitesh is in hurry to reach home!! Comes down, floated on middle and smokes it over long-off.

    999th six of the season.

    13.4Suchith to Jitesh, 1 run, Full on off and middle, slammed to long-on

    28 needed from 38

    13.5Suchith toLivingstone, 1 run, dropped by SundarComes down. fires it wide outside off. slices it to point and Sundar drops

    13.6Suchith to Jitesh,OUT! Caught!! Short ball, smacks it to Priyam at long-on

  • 22:35

    PBKS 120/4 after 13 overs

    Dhawan is on strike,Farooqi to bowl.

    12.1 Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run, yorker around off, squeezed out to cover

    12.2Farooqi to Livingstone, 1 run, slower ball on a length steered to point

    12.3Farooqi to Dhawan, wide

    12.3 Farooqi to Dhawan,OUT! length ball on middle stump, beaten by pace, Dhawan has to go.

    Here's Jitesh

    12.4Farooqi to Jitesh,FOUR!! Outside edge and flies past Pooran, fuller and angling away from offstump

    12.5Farooqi to Jitesh, no run, back of a length angling away outside off, beaten

    12.6Farooqi to Jitesh,FOUR!! Crisp drive, length ball around off stump, drives it through covers

  • 22:31

    PBKS 109/3 after 12 overs

    Dhawan is on strike,Suchith to bowl.

    11.1 Suchith to Dhawan, no run

    11.2Suchith to Dhawan,FOUR!! Over pitched on middle whips it to cow corner

    11.3Suchith to Dhawan, 1 leg bye

    11.4Suchith to Livingstone, no run, short ball outside off, lets it go

    11.5Suchith toLivingstone, wide

    11.5 Suchith toLivingstone, no run, fuler outside off pushed to cover

    11.6Suchith toLivingstone, no run

  • 22:26

    PBKS 103/3 after 11 overs

    Livingstone is on strike, Farooqi to bowl

    10.1 Farooqi to Livingstone, 1 run, Full around off jammed out to point

    10.2Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run, Short ball slower one comes in and upper cut to third

    10.3Farooqi toLivingstone, 1 run, Full and wide outside off, inside edge to short fine leg

    10.4Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run

    10.5Farooqi toLivingstone, 1 run, Slower ball on a length steered to third

    10.6Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run

  • 22:23

    PBKS 97/3 after 10 overs

    Dhawan is on strike, Suchith to bowl

    9.1 Suchith to Dhawan, no run,

    9.2 Suchith to Dhawan, no run, length ball on pads, tucked to midwicket

    9.3 Suchith to Dhawan, 1 run, fuler on middle clipped to deep square leg

    9.4 Suchith to Livingstone, 1 run length ball outside off cut away to deep cover

    9.5 Suchith to Dhawan, wide

    9.5 Suchith to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around off pushed to deep cover

    9.6 Suchith toLivingstone, 1 run

  • 22:18

    PBKS 92/3 after 9 overs

    Dhawan is on strike, Umran to bowl.

    8.1Umran to Dhawan, 1 run yorker around off squeezed out to point

    8.2Umran to Livingstone, 1 run, short ball, Livingstone looks to hit it out of the park, hits the toe end and Sundar puts in an outstanding effort at long-on

    8.3Umran to Dhawan,, 1 run

    8.4Umran toLivingstone, no run

    8.5Umran toLivingstone,SIX! Length ball outside off, smashes it over long-off. 153.5 KMPH!!

    8.6Umran toLivingstone,SIX! Touch fuller this time around off and dispatches it to cow corner

  • 22:12

    PBKS 77/3 after 8 overs

    Dhawan is on strike, Sundar to bowl.

    7.1 Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, short and wide cut away to deep point

    7.2Sundar to Agarwal, no run, fuller around off pushed back

    7.3Sundar to Agarwal, 1 run, length ball spinning in pulled to deep square leg

    7.4Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, fuller on pads tucked to short fine leg

    7.5Sundar to Agarwal,OUT! Caught! Short ball pulls it to Suchith at deep midwicket

    Here's Livingstone.

    7.6Sundar to Livingstone,SIX!! Short ball and pumps it to mid-wicket

  • 22:03

    PBKS 68/2 after 7 overs

    SRK is on strike,Umran to bowl.

    6.1 Umran to SRK,FOUR! Full outside off and drills past Dhawan. 151 KMPH!!

    6.2Umran to SRK, no run, Short ball on off stump, misses the pull

    6.3Umran to SRK,OUT! Caught! length ball outside off swings at it and it's a skier, Sundar runs back from mid-on and catches it.

    Here's Agarwal.

    6.4Umran to Agarwal, 1 leg bye, back of a length hits him on his ribs, he's down. He is in a lot of pain.

    He is alright and ready.

    6.5Umran to Dhawan, no run

    6.6Umran to Dhawan, 1 run

  • 21:54

    PBKS 62/1 after 6 overs

    SRK is on strike, Suchhith to bowl

    5.1 Suchhith to SRK, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to mid wicket

    5.2Suchhith to Dhawan, 1 run, Fuller around leg, swept to deep square leg

    5.3Suchhith to SRK, 1 run, short ball pulled to deep midwicket

    5.4Suchhith to Dhawan,SIX!! Length ball steps down and whips it to deep midwicket

    5.5Suchhith to Dhawan,SIX!! Fuller on middle and steps down, pumps it over long-on

    5.6Suchhith to Dhawan, no run

  • 21:49

    PBKS 47/1 after 5 overs

    SRK is on strike, Farooqi to bowl.

    4.1Farooqi to SRK,FOUR!! Length ball on the pads flicked it to vacant deep square leg

    4.2Farooqi to SRK, 1 run, length ball outside off, pushed to mid-off

    4.3Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, length ball angling in on pads, clipped to midwicket

    4.4Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, slower ball on a length steps down and works it to square leg

    4.5Farooqi to Dhawan, no run, back of a length angling in, hits him on his abdomen.

    4.6Farooqi to Dhawan,FOUR!! Length ball outside off, inside edge past short fine leg

  • 21:44

    PBKS 38/1 after 4 overs

    Dhawan is on strike, Bhuvneshwar to bowl.

    3.1 Bhuvneshwar toDhawan, 1 run

    Here' Shahrukh Khan.

    3.2 Bhuvneshwar to SRK, 1 run, length ball outside off, inside edge to deep square leg

    3.3 Bhuvneshwar to Dhawan, no run, back of a length around off leg stump pushed to midwicket

    3.4 Bhuvneshwar to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball around leg-stump, cut away to point.

    3.5 Bhuvneshwar to SRK,SIX!! Short ball outside off pumps it wide of long-on

    3.6 Bhuvneshwar to SRK, 1 run

  • 21:38

    PBKS 28/1 after 3 overs

    Bairstow is on strike, Farooqi to bowl.

    2.1 Farooqi to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, swing and a miss

    2.2Farooqi to Bairstow, 1 run, Slower ball full outside off, drags it to long-on

    2.3Farooqi to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball outside off, slapped to point

    2.4Farooqi toBairstow, 1 run, slower ball on a good length around middle and leg, pushed to the offside

    2.5Farooqi to Dhawan, 3 runs, slower ball comes down and pushed it wide of extra cover

    2.6Farooqi to Bairstow,OUT! Bowled'im! Length ball on the stumps, looks to swipe it across beaten

  • 21:33

    PBKS 22/0 after 2 overs

    Dhawan is on strike, Sundar to bowl

    1.1 Sundar to Dhawan, 1 run, length ball on legs, pushed to short third

    1.2Sundar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full outside off, looks to heave, under edge to short fine leg

    1.3Sundar toBairstow, no run, length ball spinning in, and he misses

    1.4Sundar toBairstow,FOUR!! Length ball around off, pulls it to deep mid-wicket

    1.5Sundar toBairstow, no run,DROPPED! Full outside off, slices it to Umran at short third, who drops a sitter.

    1.6Sundar toBairstow, 1 run

  • 21:27

    PBKS 12/0 after 1 over

    Bhuvneshwar to start for SRH, and Bairstow is on strike.

    0.1Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball around off, pushed to point

    0.2Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Fuller outside off swings and top edge flies over short third

    0.3Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Length ball on the stumps flicked wide of mid-on

    0.4Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball outside off slower one, inside edge on to his legs

    0.5Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow, no run, length ball swinging away and slow, comes down and beaten

    0.6Bhuvneshwar to Bairstow,FOUR!! Full on the stumps pumps it over mid-on

  • 21:21

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. SRH players are on the field and in a huddle. PBKS openers Jonny Bairstow and Shikhar Dhawan march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 21:04

    SRH 157/8 after 20 overs

    Ellis to bowl, Shepherd is on strike.

    19.1Ellis to Shepherd,SIX!! Full toss outside off, beats long-on for a six

    19.2Ellis to Shepherd, 1 run, Full around off, slams it to deep midwicket

    19.3Ellis to Sundar,OUT! Caught! Slow bouncer outside off, slices it to Shikhar at short third.

    J. Suchhith is the new man in.

    19.4Ellis to Suchhith,OUT! Caught! Fuller around off chips it to long-off.

    Here's Bhuvneshwar. Hat-trick ball.

    19.5Ellis to Bhuvneshwar, 1 run, full on off, clipped to long-on

    19.6Ellis to Shepherd, no run,Bhuvneshwar is run out! Full around off, swings and misses. NO BALL

    Here's Malik. Free hit.

    19.6 Ellis to Malik, 1 run

  • 20:57

    SRH 147/5 after 19 overs

    Sundar is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.

    18.1Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 run, full toss on middle and off, punches it to long-off

    18.2Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, Yorker on middle, jammed out to mid-wicket

    18.3Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 run, Full toss on middle stump, slammed to deep mid-wicket

    18.4Arshdeep to Shepherd,FOUR!! Full on offf and drilled back

    18.5Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, full toss around off, slaps it to mid-off, just fall short of the fielder

    18.6Arshdeep to Sundar,FOUR!! Full toss outside off sliced over extra cover

  • 20:51

    SRH 135/5 after 18 overs

    Sundar is on strike, Rabada to bowl.

    17.1 Rabada to Sundar,SIX! back of a length ball outside off, backs away and pumps it over long-off

    17.2Rabada to Sundar, wide

    17.2Rabada to Sundar, 1 run, around, length ball on stumps pushed to cover

    17.3Rabada to Shepherd, 1 bye

    17.4Rabada to Sundar,FOUR!! around the wicket, fuller outside off, moves in the line and laps it over short fine leg

    17.5Rabada to Sundar, 4 + wide

    17.5 Rabada to Sundar, no run

    17.6Rabada to Sundar, 1 run

  • 20:45

    SRH 116/5 after 17 overs

    Sundar is on strike, Ellis to bowl.

    16.1Ellis to Sundar, no run, length ball around off, slashes and misses

    16.2Ellis to Sundar,FOUR!! Short and wide, slapped in front of extra cover

    16.3Ellis to Sundar, 1 leg bye

    16.4Ellis to Shepherd,FOUR!! Back of a length around off pulls it in between deep square and mid-wicket

    16.5Ellis to Shepherd,SIX!! slower ball touch fuller on his pads waits and dispatches it over deep square leg

    16.6Ellis to Shepherd, 2 runs

  • 20:40

    SRH 99/5 after 16 overs

    Sundar is on strike,Arshdeep to bowl.

    15.1 Arshdeep to Sundar, no run, fuller around off, drives it straight into the stumps

    15.2Arshdeep to Sundar, Fuller and slow on the stumps flicked to deep mid-wicket

    15.3Arshdeep to Shepherd, no run, around the stumps, yorker on off stump, jammed out to mid-wicket

    15.4Arshdeep to Shepherd, no run, slow bouncer outside off, misses

    15.5Arshdeep to Shepherd, 1 run, Full on off stump, driven to long-off

    15.6Arshdeep to Sundar, 1 leg bye

  • 20:35

    SRH 96/5 after 15 overs

    Markram is on strike,Brar to bowl.

    14.1 Brar to Markram, 2 runs, fuller on pads, clipped wide of long-on

    14.2Brar to Markram,FOUR! Short and wide, cut away to deep point

    14.3Brar to Markram, no run, fuller on off, pushed back

    14.4Brar to Markram, OUT! Stumped!Floated on middle slow pitches on middle and Markram prods his bat out looking to defend it, spins past him and JItesh Sharma removes the bail, he is short of the crease.

    Romario Shepherd is out in the middle.

    14.5Brar to Shepherd, no run

    14.6Brar to Shepherd, no run

  • 20:30

    SRH 90/4 after 14 overs

    Markram is on strike,Rabada to bowl.

    13.1 Rabada to Markram, 1 run.

    Here is Sundar.

    13.2Rabada to Sundar, no run, Yorker outside off squeezed out to point

    13.3Rabada to Sundar, no run, length ball on pads, tucked to mid-wicket

    13.4Rabada to Sundar, no run, short ball around off looks to upper cut it, Beaten

    13.5Rabada to Sundar, 1 run, short ball outside off steered to third

    13.6Rabada to Markram, 1 run

  • 20:24

    SRH 87/4 after 13 overs

    Markram is on strike, Ellis to bowl.

    12.1Ellis to Markram, 1 run, fuller on off, pushed to mid-off

    12.2Ellis to Pooran, length ball on stumps pushed to cover

    12.3Ellis to Pooran, Fuller around off, driven to long-off

    12.4Ellis to Markram, 1 run

    12.5Ellis to Pooran, wide

    12.5 Ellis to Pooran, Fuller around off, sliced to point

    12.6Ellis to Pooran,OUT! Fuller around off goes for a drive and outside edge to Jitesh Sharma.

  • 20:21

    SRH 83/3 after 12 overs

    Pooran is on strike,Livingstone to bowl.

    11.1 :Livingstone to Pooran, 1 run

    11.2Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, floated on middle, pushed wide of cover

    11.3Livingstone to Pooran, no run, length ball on middle, pushed back

    11.4Livingstone to Pooran, 1 run, low full toss on pads, tucked to deep square leg

    11.5Livingstone to Markram, 1 run

    11.6Livingstone to Pooran, no run

  • 20:16

    SRH 79/3 after 11 overs

    Markram is on strike, Brar to bowl.

    10.1Brar to Markram,FOUR! Floated on off stump, slaps it over extra cover

    10.2Brar to Markram, 1 run, touch fuller on the stumps, cut away to point

    10.3Brar to Sharma,OUT! WHAT A CATCH!! Full ball on off stump, looks to hit it over long-on, Livingstone leaps and times the jumps to hold on to an almost six.

    Here's Pooran.

    10.4Brar to Pooran, 1 run, fuller outside off, driven wide of long-off

    10.5Brar to Markram, 1 run, length ball on off, slaps it to deep cover

    10.6Brar to Pooran, 1 run

  • 20:13

    SRH 71/2 after 10 overs

    Markram is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.

    9.1 Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, Floated on leg stump, leg spin and pushed past him

    9.2 Livingstone to Sharma,SIX!! Short ball around off goes back and pumps it over cow corner

    9.3 Livingstone to Sharma, no run, lenght ball outside off cut away to point

    9.4 Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run, leg spinner touch fuller tucked to the onside

    9.5 Livingstone to Markram, 1 run, fuller outside off, pushed to deep cover

    9.6 Livingstone to Sharma, no run

  • 20:08

    SRH 62/2 after 9 overs

    Rahul is on strike,Brar to bowl.

    8.1 Brar to Rahul, 2 runs, Floated on off stump, punched to covers

    8.2Brar to Rahul, no run, short and wide, cut away to point

    8.3Brar to Rahul,OUT!! Caught, fuller angling on pads, sweeps it to Shikhar at short fine leg.

    Aiden Markram walks out.

    8.4Brar to Markram, no run

    8.5Brar to Markram, 1 run, length ball on off, punched to deep cover

    8.6Brar to Sharma, no run

  • 20:03

    SRH 59/1 after 8 overs

    Rahul is on strike, Livingstone to bowl.

    7.1 Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run, short and wide pulled to deep mid-wicket

    7.2Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run, Floated on off stump, pushed to long-on

    7.3Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on pads, tucked to square leg

    7.4Livingstone to Sharma, 2 runs, slow, short around off cut away to deep extra cover

    7.5Livingstone to Sharma, 1 run

    7.6Livingstone to Rahul, 1 run

  • 19:59

    SRH 52/1 after 7 overs

    Rahul is on strike, Brar to bowl.

    6.1 Brar to Rahul, 1 run, flat on leg stump on a length, punched to long-on

    6.2Brar to Sharma,SIX!! Short ball around off, moves back and smashes it over deep mid-wicket

    6.3Brar to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off pushed back

    6.4Brar to Sharma, 1 run, fuller on pads, tucked to deep square leg

    6.5Brar to Rahul, 1 run, fuller on pads, pushed to long-on

    6.6Brar to Sharma, no run

  • 19:53

    SRH 43/1 after 6 overs

    Rahul is on strike,Ellis to bowl

    5.1 Ellis to Rahul, no run,length ball around off, pumps it straight to Ellis, who manages to get hand to it, but couldn't hold on to it.

    5.2Ellis to Rahul, no run, length ball swinging away outside off, steps down and is beaten

    5.3Ellis to Rahul, no run, length ball on fifth stump, punched to mid-on

    5.4Ellis to Rahul,SIX!! Slower ball on length angling on his pads flicks it to the onside.

    5.5Ellis to Rahul, 1 run, short and wide, sliced away to deep point

    5.6Ellis to Sharma,FOUR!! Slower ball length ball outside off, smashes it over mid-on

  • 19:49

    SRH 32/1 after 5 overs

    Rahul is on strike, Rabada to bowl.

    4.1 Rabada to Rahul, no run, back of a length around off, nips away, prods at it, beats the outside edge

    4.2Rabada to Rahul, wide

    4.2Rabada to Rahul, 1 run, length ball on off stump, nudges it to cover

    4.3Rabada to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off and slow, cuts at it, under edges it to cover

    4.4Rabada to Sharma,FOUR!! Back of a length on his hips, flicks it to deep backward square

    4.5Rabada to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length around off steered to third

    4.6Rabada to Rahul, 1 run

  • 19:45

    SRH 24/1 after 4 overs

    Sharma is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.

    3.1Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, full ball outside off, lets it go

    3.2Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, back of a length outside off, steered to short third

    3.3Arshdeep to Sharma, 2 runs, length ball outside off, steered wide of short third

    3.4Arshdeep to Sharma,FOUR! Short ball on the stumps, swivels, and pulls it to vacant deep backward square.

    3.5Arshdeep to Sharma, no run

    3.6Arshdeep to Sharma, no run

  • 19:38

    SRH 14/1 after 3 overs

    Sharma is on strike, Rabada to bowl.

    2.1 Rabada to Sharma,FOUR! Full ball angling in towards the pads flicks it to square leg

    2.2Rabada to Sharma, 1 run, Fuller outside off, driven to mid-off

    2.3Rabada to Garg, no run, Full ball on off stump, driven to mid-on

    2.4Rabada to Garg,OUT!! Caught! Slower one on the middle stump fuller on length, looks to flick it., a bit early and the ball takes the top edge to Agarwal at mid-off

    Here' Rahul.

    2.5Rabada to Rahul, no run, back of a length on his legs, fended off.

    2.6Rabada to Rahul,FOUR! Full-on his pads flicks it in front of mid-off

  • 19:32

    SRH 9/0 after 2 overs

    Garg is on strike, Arshdeep to bowl.

    1.1 Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, pokes at it, beaten

    1.2Arshdeep to Garg, no run, Full outside off, driven back to Arshdeep

    1.3Arshdeep to Garg, 1 run, Length ball around off, driven to mid-off

    1.4Arshdeep to Sharma, no run, length ball outside off, swinging away, lets it go

    1.5Arshdeep to Sharma, 1 run, back of a length outside off, cut away to deep point

    1.6Arshdeep to Garg, 2 runs

  • 19:29

    SRH 5/0 after 1 over

    Priyam Garg is on strike, and Liam Livingstone to start for PBKS.

    0.1Livingstone to Garg, 1 run, fuller on legs, pushed to long-on

    0.2Livingstone to Sharma, no run, floated outside off, left alone

    0.3Livingstone to Sharma, no run, short and around off, cut away to point

    0.4Livingstone to Sharma, no run

    0.5Livingstone to Sharma,FOUR!! Short and wide, crashed it over cover

    0.6Livingstone to Sharma, no run

  • 19:27

    The match is about to get underway. The two umpires have made their way to the middle. PBKS players are on the field and in a huddle. SRH openers Abhishek Sharma and Priyam Garg march to the middle. We are all in readiness for the match to begin.

  • 19:07

    Team

    Punjab Kings(Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal(c), Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Prerak Mankad, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

  • 19:06

    Team

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik

  • 19:05

  • 19:03

  • 19:00

    Toss

    SRH won the toss and opted to bat first

  • 18:18

    IPL 2022 | SRH vs PBKS: Team Analysis

    Their play-off hopes dashed, both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings will be keen to end their IPL season on a winning note when the two teams clash in a dead rubber at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

