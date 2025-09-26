Vivek Gupta is new president of Indian Newspaper Society

<p>New Delhi: Vivek Gupta of "Sanmarg" has been elected president of the Indian Newspaper Society (INS) for 2025-26.</p>.<p>He was elected at the INS 86th Annual General Meeting (AGM), held on Thursday through video-conferencing and other audio-visual means. He succeeds M V Shreyams Kumar of "Mathrubhumi".</p>.<p>The AGM also confirmed other key appointments. Karan Rajendra Darda of "Lokmat" was elected deputy president, Tanmay Maheshwari of "Amar Ujala" was named vice-president, and Anant Nath of "Grihshobhika" was appointed honorary treasurer of the society for 2025-26.</p>