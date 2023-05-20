IPL 2023: KKR win toss, opt to bowl first against LSG

There was no change in the KKR lineup, while LSG brought in Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham for Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh respectively

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 20 2023, 19:10 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 21:19 ist
KKR celebrate the dismissal of LSG's Quinton de Kock during the IPL 2023 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants, at Eden Gardens, in Kolkata, on Saturday, May 20, 2023. Credit: IANS Photo

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana opted to bowl against Lucknow Super Giants after winning the toss in their IPL match here on Saturday.

There was no change in the KKR lineup, while LSG brought in Karan Sharma and Krishnappa Gowtham for Deepak Hooda and Swapnil Singh respectively in the two changes to their playing XI.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Krunal Pandya (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Karan Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq and Mohsin Khan.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Nitish Rana (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy.

