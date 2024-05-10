IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Noor Ahmad, Afghan leg-spinner who has emegered as one of the key bowler for Gujarat Titans. He will be keen to contribute to his team's success.
Credit: Instagram/@noor_lakanwal_15
Tushar Deshpande has been in fine form in this tournament and will be looking to carry that momentum.
Mohit Sharma has the ability to generate quick pace and has the potential to devieve the batsmen with his bowling variations. He can be a nightmare for CSK batters in tonight's fixture.
Richard Gleeson is a talented bowler who will be eager to perform consistently and make a mark in the tournament.
Rashid Khan has shown his potential in this season and will be aiming to continue his good form.
Published 10 May 2024, 07:15 IST