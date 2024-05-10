Home
IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings - 5 bowlers to watch out for

Here's a list of five batters who could be worth watching out for in today's game.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 07:15 IST
Last Updated : 10 May 2024, 07:15 IST

Noor Ahmad, Afghan leg-spinner who has emegered as one of the key bowler for Gujarat Titans. He will be keen to contribute to his team's success.

Credit: Instagram/@noor_lakanwal_15

Tushar Deshpande has been in fine form in this tournament and will be looking to carry that momentum.

Credit: PTI

Mohit Sharma has the ability to generate quick pace and has the potential to devieve the batsmen with his bowling variations. He can be a nightmare for CSK batters in tonight's fixture.

Credit: PTI

Richard Gleeson is a talented bowler who will be eager to perform consistently and make a mark in the tournament.

Credit: PTI

Rashid Khan has shown his potential in this season and will be aiming to continue his good form.

Credit: PTI

Published 10 May 2024, 07:15 IST
Sports NewsChennai Super KingsCricketGujarat TitansIPLRashid KhanMohit Sharma

