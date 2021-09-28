IPL: KKR restrict Delhi Capitals to 127 for 9

IPL: KKR restrict Delhi Capitals to 127 for 9

PTI
PTI, Sharjah,
  • Sep 28 2021, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2021, 17:57 ist
Kolkata Knight Riders Lockie Ferguson celebrate the wicket of Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan during match 41 of the Vivo Indian Premier League between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. Credit: PTI Photo

Invited to bat, Delhi Capitals scored 127 for nine against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs.

Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR.

Brief Scores:

Delhi Capitals: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28).

Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2021
Indian Premier League

