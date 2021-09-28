IPL: KKR restrict Delhi Capitals to 127 for 9

Invited to bat, Delhi Capitals scored 127 for nine against Kolkata Knight Riders in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.
Skipper Rishabh Pant played a patient knock of 39 runs for the Capitals while Steve Smith, who replaced Prithvi Shaw, also contributed 39 runs.
Lockie Feguson, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer claimed two wickets apiece for KKR.
Brief Scores:
Delhi Capitals: 127 for 9 in 20 overs (R Pant 39, S Smith 39; L Ferguson 2/10, S Narine 2/18, V Iyer 2/28).
