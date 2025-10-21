<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old lecturer at a private college died by suicide after jumping into the Visvesvaraya Dam near Ghati in Doddaballapur on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Pushpavathi from Doddaballapur, was married to Venu, an employee at a private firm. Police said she went missing on Sunday, and her body was recovered from the dam on Monday.</p><p>Before ending her life, Pushpavathi reportedly recorded a video and uploaded it on social media, alleging that her husband, mother-in-law, father-in-law, and other relatives had harassed her for dowry and property.</p>.<p>In the video, she claimed that when she expressed her wish to have a child, Venu refused and demanded that she first buy a site for him. When she complained to her in-laws, they allegedly told her, “If you want a child, sleep with your brother-in-law."</p>.<p>She also alleged that her in-laws had tried to poison her.</p>.Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal booked after engineer dies by suicide, leaves 28-page note .<p>Based on the video and her allegations, the Doddaballapur Women’s Police have detained Venu and his father, Govindappa, for questioning. Police said Venu’s brother, Narayanaswamy, is absconding.</p>.<p><strong>Helpline</strong> </p>.<p>If you are experiencing thoughts of self-harm and suicide, please reach out to the 14416 TeleMANAS helpline for support.</p>