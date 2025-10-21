Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

College lecturer dies by suicide at Bengaluru's Visvesvaraya Dam, cites dowry harassment in video

She also alleged that her in-laws had tried to poison her.
Last Updated : 20 October 2025, 22:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 October 2025, 22:12 IST
Bengaluru newsSuicideharassmentdowry

Follow us on :

Follow Us