K L Rahul jokingly proposes that Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers should be banned from IPL

In an interaction between Kohli and K L Rahul, the latter said jokingly that Virat and de Villiers must be banned after scoring 5,000 runs

DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 15 2020, 10:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2020, 12:20 ist
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli. Credit: IPL Official Website/iplt20.com

In an interaction between the India captain and Kings XI Punjab skipper K L Rahul, Virat asked the Karnataka player what rule in IPL or T20 he would like to see changed and Rahul said jokingly that he would like to see Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers banned in the IPL.

“To start off, I think I would ask IPL to ban you and AB for next year. Once you have achieved a certain amount of runs, I think, the people should say ‘it’s enough’. Once you get 5000 runs it’s enough, now you guys let the others do the work,” KL Rahul said.
 

Royal Challengers Bangalore's AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have proven to be one of the most successful cricket partnerships in the world, the chemistry the duo share is enviable and they have played many a match-winning innings. It's been nearly a decade that the two came together and they have amassed over 3,000 runs in their partnership in the IPL. In this year's IPL, Kohli and de Villiers have been successful in five of seven matches.

Though KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are the top two run-scorers in the IPL, KXIP has been seeing back-to-back losses, whilst RCB have churned out all-round clinical matches in the past two games barring a few dropped catches.

