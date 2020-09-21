Missing players hamper RR's chances | IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis

The class of 2008 of the Rajasthan Royals was about a legendary Australian leading a talented side. The 2020 story could be a similar one as the reins are back in the hands of an Aussie legend. For far too long, RR have lived in the shadow of 2008. It is about time that another set of RR players stamp their authority on the league. It won’t be easy. The Steve Smith-led RR take on the Chennai Super Kings in their first tournament match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The mood in the opposition camp will be upbeat. CSK beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the first match of the season. Despite missing batting mainstay Suresh Raina and star all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, captain MS Dhoni found a way to win with the resources at his disposal.

So, how do the two teams stack up?

The SWOT for RR:

Strengths: A surfeit of wrist spinners. In Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia and Mayank Markande, RR boast of three good wrist spin options.

Weaknesses: Uncomfortable batting positions? Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler (when he plays) and Robin Uthappa usually bat in the top three in this format. When this team takes the field, however, two of them will be batting out of position. That could hinder their game.

Opportunities: A chance for promising young player Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave his mark in the league. With 400 runs at an average of 133.33, Jaiswal was the leading run-scorer at this year’s U-19 World Cup.

Threats: If Ben Stokes isn’t available for the majority or all of RR’s campaign, the team will struggle to fill the void. All-rounder Tom Curran may be the likely beneficiary.

The SWOT for CSK:

Strengths: The form of Ambati Rayudu is a positive sign and has put Chennai on the right track. MS Dhoni's cricket brain always has surprises in store for the opposition. Dhoni's batting wasn't required in the first match but he will need to continue to be flexible and move himself up or down the order depending on the situation. If he spends some time at the crease, that helicopter shot is sure to follow.

Weaknesses: A rusty top order. CSK openers Murali Vijay and Shane Watson were both out LBW against MI in the season opener. The batsmen's feet did not seem to get moving when they out in the middle. And they left too much for the middle order to do in a tricky chase. Against the express pace of Jofra Archer, the two might struggle once again.

Opportunities: Sam Curran’s performance with bat and ball against MI were vital factors in CSK’s win. If Bravo isn’t available for several matches, Curran could carve himself a permanent place in the eleven. Let's not forget that he got himself a hat-trick last season.

Threats: Apart from Faf du Plessis, no one enjoyed fielding against MI. The ageing legs and arms could make a 10- to 15-run difference in the match.

Team news

RR will be without English opener Jos Buttler. The wicket-keeper batsman is shut in a six-day isolation after arriving in the UAE with his family following the limited-overs series against Australia. It's unclear if Stokes will be able to join the team this season as he's flown to New Zealand to be with his father who received a cancer diagnosis.

In the opposing camp, it looks like CSK's Bravo is still recovering from a niggle. There's some good news for batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad. He's back inside the bio bubble after two negative Covid-19 tests and has begun training.

Head to head:

Matches Played: 22

Rajasthan Royals: 8

Chennai Super Kings: 14

Last five IPL matches (most recent first):

Rajasthan Royals: L-NR-W-W-L

Chennai Super Kings: W-W-L-L-W

Ground conditions

Clear skies will prevail over the region during match hours. In the evening, the temperature will be around 29 degrees Celsius with wind speeds of more than 10 kmph. Humidity will be around 70%.

Deccan Herald's Dream XI:

Faf du Plessis, Robin Uthappa, Steven Smith, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar, Jofra Archer.

Impact player for RR:

Steve Smith: The legendary batsman has more than 4,000 runs in the T20 format. He has accumulated those runs at an average of 31.11 and a strike rate of 126.24. In phases of the innings when boundaries are not easy to get, Smith keeps the scoreboard ticking. Smith is also a livewire in the field and can pull off some blinders.

Impact player for CSK:

Faf du Plessis: CSK has a valuable player in du Plessis who can alter his scoring depending on the match situation. He played the anchor role in CSK’s successful chase against MI. He also held on to three difficult catches that made a huge difference in the match result.

