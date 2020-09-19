Netizens react to 'fake audience sound' in IPL 2020

DH Web Desk
  • Sep 19 2020, 20:48 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2020, 21:15 ist
A view of the ground before the start of the first match IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and the Chennai Super Kings at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, UAE, Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. (PTI Photo)

The  2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians taking on the runner ups of last year Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Besides all the action on the field, one thing that grabbed attention was the fake sound of the audience cheering in the background. The organisers of the IPL made sure that the players’ enthusiasm should not go down with the arrangements.

The fake audience cheering received mixed reaction on Twitter. Some found it funny, others gave different opinion.

Here is how the netizens reacted on Twitter:

 

 

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss in the IPL opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The 13th IPL was shifted to UAE due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. The 53-day tournament, which will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, will conclude on November 10.

