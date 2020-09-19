Netizens react to 'fake audience sound' in IPL 2020

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on Saturday with the Mumbai Indians taking on the runner ups of last year Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Besides all the action on the field, one thing that grabbed attention was the fake sound of the audience cheering in the background. The organisers of the IPL made sure that the players’ enthusiasm should not go down with the arrangements.

The fake audience cheering received mixed reaction on Twitter. Some found it funny, others gave different opinion.

Here is how the netizens reacted on Twitter:

I like the fake audience sound. Couldn't tell it apart from real audience.. #IPL2020 #CSK — Random Thoughts (@SuperBadMovies) September 19, 2020

Do you need further proof that this is more about entertainment and less about cricket when there is a need to add the fake sound of audience cheering when the game is being played in front of empty stands! — BHARATH VIJAYAKUMAR (@bharathvjay) September 19, 2020

Everytime the fake crowd cheering is played.. I look out for the crowd waving at the camera 😂 #bydefault #MIvCSK — BhagyashreeBhatt (@BhagyashreeB_9) September 19, 2020

Me after listening fake audience cheer sound track after every shot in match#CSKvsMI #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/ijLAjwKB4O — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 19, 2020

One and Only #CSK .That fake audience cheering sound is cracking me up 🤣🤣 #MIvCSK https://t.co/mef8D4lV7M — Unnikrishnan R Santhosh (@realunnikrishn) September 19, 2020

CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni elected to field after winning the toss in the IPL opener against defending champions Mumbai Indians.

The 13th IPL was shifted to UAE due to rising Covid-19 cases in India. The 53-day tournament, which will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, will conclude on November 10.