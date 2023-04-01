Punjab Kings defeat KKR by seven runs on DLS Method

Punjab Kings defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by seven runs on Duckworth Lewis method after heavy rain stopped the proceedings in their IPL season opener, here on Saturday.

Batting first, Punjab Kings scored 191/5 riding on a half-century from Sri Lankan Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who smashed 50 off 32 balls and skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who contributed 40 from 29 deliveries.

In reply, KKR were 146 for 7 in 16 overs when heavens opened up. The DLS par score for KKR after losing seven wickets in 16 overs was 153 and they were seven runs short. The dismissal of dangerous Andre Russell (35 off 19 balls) in the 15th over by Sam Curran (1/38) and Arshdeep Singh removing Venkatesh Iyer (34 off 28 balls) in the very next over tilted the par score for Punjab Kings.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 191/5; 20 overs (Bhanuka Rajapaksa 50, Shikhar Dhawan 40; Tim Southee 2/54) b Kolkata Knight Riders 146/7; 16 overs (Andre Russell 35, Venkatesh Iyer 34; Arshdeep Singh 3/19) by seven runs on DLS Method.