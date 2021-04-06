Rabada, Nortje reach Mumbai, but won't feature in Delhi Capitals' opening fixture on Saturday

Delhi Capitals pacers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arrived here on Tuesday but will miss the team's opening fixture against the Chennai Super Kings due to the mandatory seven-day quarantine period.
The South African pacers were retained by the side after their sensational bowling performances that helped the Capitals reach their maiden final last year.
"Delhi Capitals' fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje arrived at the team hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday," the franchise said in statement.
"Rabada and Nortje will be in quarantine for one week," it added.
The duo will undergo a week of quarantine and will thus miss DC's opening game against the CSK here on Saturday.
The South African players, who are part of IPL and competed in the ongoing ODI home series against Pakistan, left on Monday to link up with their respective IPL teams.
This season, DC will be led by swashbuckling wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant in the absence of injured regular skipper Shreyas Iyer.
