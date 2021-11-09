Sanjay Bangar appointed as RCB head coach

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has appointment former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar as the head coach for the upcoming season.

Bangar will be taking over the reins from Mike Hesson, who would remain with the team in his existing role as Director of Cricket Operations. Hesson had donned an additional role of Head Coach for the second leg of the IPL 2021 in UAE.

RCB Chairman Prathmesh Mishra said, "Sanjay has been chosen to be the head coach following a rigorous and robust selection procedure. We are confident that he will be able to bring his experience to the fore and maximize the potential of the squad. I congratulate Sanjay on this appointment and wish him all the best as we embark on this new chapter."

Bangar said, "It’s an honor and great opportunity to serve such a great franchise in the capacity of Head Coach. There’s a lot of work that needs to be done with the IPL Mega Auctions and the season following it, but I’m sure that together with the continued support of the management and the support staff, we can deliver the goods and bring cheer to our fans across the globe."

Watch the latest DH Videos here: