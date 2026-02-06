Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamanipur

Total shutdown affects normal life in Manipur's Churachandpur district

On Friday morning, bandh supporters holding sticks stopped vehicles in parts of the district headquarters town.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 07:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsManipur

Follow us on :

Follow Us