We chose the best from whatever we had: Rohit Sharma

Pune,
  Apr 10 2022, 00:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 00:18 ist

A dejected Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday admitted in a roundabout manner that they are not being able to field the best possible side after losing their four matches on the trot in the IPL.

MI lost by seven wickets to Royal Challengers Bangalore, who chased down a target of 152 with an over and a half to spare.

Asked about the combination, the skipper reasoned: "Just went with the combination that would be ideal. We chose the best from whatever we had."

Rohit did rue the fact that he got a start and couldn't convert it into a big score.

"I wanted to bat as long as possible but got out at the wrong time. We had gotten off to a 50-run partnership but got out at the wrong time. That is hurting us a little bit."

The batting faltered once again, said the skipper, admitting that a total of 151 was never going to be enough.

"Definitely not a 150-run pitch, Surya showed us you can do that if you bat sensibly. Credit to Surya, but we knew it wasn't going to be enough."

Asked about possible areas of concern, Rohit said: "We want batters to bat deep. And if you get runs on the board, there's something for the bowlers to do."

