An abundance of lifelines in Akkialur

Police constable Karabasappa Gondi’s mobile phone does not stop ringing. Most calls are not to report the occurrence of crime within the jurisdiction of the Hangal police station but because Gondi is the person to call in an emergency in Haveri. Over the years, the 33-year-old has built a reputation as the man to reach out to when there is a need for a blood donor.

Gondi has built the ‘Sneha Maitri Blood Army’, a group of over 4,000 volunteers, who donate blood during emergencies and at blood camps across Karnataka, particularly in north Karnataka. Gondi himself has donated blood over 100 times. In the last eight years, his group has collectively donated over 4,200 units of blood. The group has also organised over 130 blood donation camps, earning Akkiallur, Gondi’s hometown, the title ‘Hometown of Blood Soldiers’.

Apart from donating blood, the police constable also advocates that people become organ donors. To date, he has facilitated 69 eye donations.

Gondi has maintained a systematic directory of blood donors on his mobile phone. In the event of an emergency, he can connect to a volunteer who fits the requirements. His directory has details of donors from across the state including their blood group, place of residence and past blood donation history.

This effort has come as a blessing for people in need according to Ishwar Malode, a gynaecologist and a former district health officer. He recalls how he has had to donate blood in four or five cases in the past decade. “Back then, we would struggle to get blood during labour cases. Now, we just call Gondi and he ensures that the blood donor reaches on time,” Malode says.

“It is due to the efforts of the Sneha Maitri Blood Army that Hangal taluk has emerged as a major blood contributor in Haveri district. Back in 2015, the district used to donate around 600 to 1,500 units of blood annually. But now, this has increased to 7,000 units. Thanks to the blood soldiers of Akkialur, around 70% of the total collection is from Hangal taluk,” says Basavaraj Talwar, the District Blood Officer.

It is due to the efforts of these blood donors that the Karnataka Hemophilia Society has set up its only outreach centre in Karnataka in Akkialur where over 250 people suffering from haemophilia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia and other blood disorders are given medical care, psychological counselling and other assistance.

Dr Suresh Hanagavadi of Davangere, says, “the society is purely run by volunteers and through Karabasappa.”

Pavitra, a paediatrician who provides medical assistance at the outreach centre, explains that parents of children with blood disorders find it difficult to travel to Bengaluru for blood transfusions and other medical care. The outreach centre has emerged as a silver lining.

Ravi Talwar, a labourer from Aladkatti in Hangal taluk, can attest to the impact of the network of volunteers. Talwar takes his 11-year-old daughter who suffers from thalassemia to a Hubballi hospital.

A few years back, he lost his son to thalassemia. Back then, he had to travel to Hubballi, Haveri, Davangere and other places for these services. Today, Gondi has ensured that there is a reliable supply of blood for Talwar’s daughter at the hospital.

Innovative ideas

Gondi’s greatest strength is his ability to look for unique opportunities to motivate people to donate blood. For instance, Mallaiah and Geeta, a young couple working in Akkialur’s community health centre, entered wedlock after donating blood in the wedding hall. This prompted 35 guests attending the wedding to donate blood too.

Gondi has also organised blood donation camps during housewarming ceremonies, baby showers and public programmes. The ‘Jeeva Daana Habbas’ conducted during public programmes have turned out to be big hits. In order to honour the contributions of blood donors, he organised the ‘Rakta Daana Karthikotsava’. People lit lamps for the welfare of the donors.

To create awareness and generate interest, Gondi uses social media avidly. Before the blood camps, he organises awareness programmes where he dispels myths related to blood donation.

Another strategy is blood grouping camps held at schools and colleges. Nearly 6,700 students have been made aware of their blood group, a move that would be useful in emergencies. “Often, these students, who are potential blood donors, also persuade their parents to donate blood,” said Vasant Chikkannavar, principal of a local school.

Another popular awareness programme is the ‘Raktadaana Ratha’, an NWKRTC bus. Gondi with the blood bank officer Basavaraj Talwar and NWKRTC Hangal’s then Depot Manager Sarvesh R came up with the idea of painting this Haveri-Hangal bus with awareness messages. The bus started travelling this route in 2019.

“Every day, the bus passes from nearly 40 villages and many passengers enquire about blood donation, inspired by the messages,” says bus conductor Govindaraj, who has donated blood eight times.

Inspired by Gondi, Riyaz Havanagi from Akkialur too has set up a blood donation group.

Gondi says, “I want to see at least one blood soldier in every house in other places as well, apart from Akkialur.”

The path

The journey of this remarkable effort has not been easy. Inspired by his college lecturer, Gondi first started expressing his interest in social work by planting trees and creating awareness about eye and body donation. He even donated blood a few times when in college. In 2015, a few days after his wedding, he got a call from a fellow policeman who needed blood for his wife, pregnant with twins. Unfortunately, Gondi could not arrange blood for her. Though the couple managed to get the required blood, the anxiety of the incident moved him so much that he decided to do something about it.

“Being a policeman, I come across several cases where people are in urgent need of blood. It is hard for me to turn a blind eye towards them. So, I ensure that at least those contacting me do not return disappointed,” says Gondi.

His work has left a lasting impact on those who donate blood as well. For instance, 24-year-old Rakesh Undavalli from Akkialur got a call from Gondi. A woman had lost a lot of blood due to a complicated delivery. “I travelled to Haveri district hospital, which is 30 km from where I am in Haveri, donated blood and returned with thanks from the patient’s family. But after a few days, I had tears in my eyes when I was told that the couple had named their son after me.”

Haveri Additional SP C Gopal said that Karabasappa’s work showcases the humane side of police personnel. “He is dedicated to the cause and motivates other police officials also to get involved. Apart from supporting the blood camps, many officials personally extend financial aid to conduct camps as it is a social cause,” he adds.