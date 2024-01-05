DH Changemakers 2024 | Awais Ahmed | This man uses satellite imaging to monitor the planet's health

Awais Ahmed's fascination with space started during his childhood. A visit to the SpaceX office as a finalist in the Hyperloop Pod competition convinced Ahmed that space technology is where it was meant to be.
This 25-year-old went on to establish Pixxel, a space data startup, where is currently the CEO.
The Bengaluru-based company is building a constellation of small, hyperspectral earth imaging satellites. Data from these images can be applied to multiple fields. The use cases include mapping natural resources, studying soil characteristics, pest infestation in agricultural farmlands, as well as detecting leaks in oil and gas pipelines.
In Awais' own words, Pixxel is working towards building a health monitor for the planet.