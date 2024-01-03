DH Changemakers 2024 | Kaveri Mary D'Souza | This woman is Karnataka's first transgender auto driver

As an openly transgender woman, Kaveri has suffered her fair share of discrimination in the workplace as well as in society. After two failed attempts at running businesses and several rejections from companies around the state, Kaveri decided to build a sustainable life for herself, by riding an auto rickshaw.

In the town of Pethri, Udupi, Kaveri now makes rickshaw trips for her living. Customers can avail her services either by finding her at the town's auto stand, or simply by giving her a call. She dreams of a day when she can adopt a child and raise the child in her own home. She also wants transgender people to be made aware of the special provisions the state has made for their employment.