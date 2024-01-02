DH Changemakers 2024 | Shailendra Kumar |This Erava leader is uniting forest tribes across Karnataka

Shailendra Kumar is a tribal leader and activist who has been fighting for the implementation of the Forest Rights Act in Bandipur, Nagarhole and Coorg. Adivasis in these areas were asked to leave their homes because the land was declared "protected forests". In order to protest this forceful eviction, Shailendra organised the tribes of the areas, including the Jenu Kurubas, the Eravas and the Soligas. With his efforts, the Adivasis are now staying inside the forest with basic facilities provided by the government. The tribes are also now permitted to collect and sell minor forest produce from within the forests.