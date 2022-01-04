10 Healthy breakfasts to add to your 2022 diet chart | In Pics
New Year calls for new beginnings and celebrations with family and friends. The past year with its newer variants of the coronavirus has forced people to reassess their priorities with personal and family health taking the top spot. People have become more health-conscious and are opting for a healthier diet. Here we take a look at the healthy breakfasts one should add to their 2022 diet chart...
- 1 /11
10 Healthy breakfasts to add to your 2022 diet chart | In Pics
- 2 /11
Idli: Idlis are an all-time breakfast favourite - why not change the base from white rice to Oats along with dal, adding more fibre, more protein and better energy. Credit: Getty Images
- 3 /11
Besan Chilla: This Indian pancake is another healthy breakfast made with lentil or whole grain flour. Rich in carbohydrates and with a low glycemic index, besan is apparently good for diabetics. Credit: Instagram/dr.nimrata
- 4 /11
Vegetable Oatmeal: This superfood is a great option if you’re looking for a quick breakfast. Oatmeal is rich in fibre and is very helpful for maintaining sugar levels. Adding vegetables to the meal makes it more healthy. Credit: Getty Images
- 5 /11
Sprouts: Sprouts such as alfalfa, broccoli, mung bean, and that of radish are excellent sources of antioxidants. A cup of sprouts will help in keeping sugar levels in control. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 6 /11
Boiled Eggs: Boiled eggs are one of the easiest, quickest and healthiest breakfasts to cook. Eggs provide a high amount of protein without increasing blood sugar levels. Credit: Getty Images
- 7 /11
Poha: Rich in nutrient value, Poha is one of the most recommended breakfasts by nutritionists in India. Being rich in fibre, poha is a wholesome meal and helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Credit: Instagram/edible.wonders
- 8 /11
Upma: Rich in fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats, Upma is low in cholesterol and makes it a healthy meal for people with diabetes. Credit: Instagram/relish_by_delsa_shoby
- 9 /11
Dhokla: Made of besan, Dhokla is a good source of protein and is one of the famous dishes mainly found in Gujarat. Since dhokla is steamed, it is a hit with people trying to keep their sugar levels in check. Credit: DH Pool Photo
- 10 /11
Peanut Butter & Wholegrain Toast: An easy peasy peanut butter and toast combo are great for kids. Be sure to use actual wholegrain toast and unsweetened peanut butter, topped with some bananas for sweetness. You can even sprinkle some honey or chia seeds for more crunch. Credit: Getty Images
- 11 /11
Greek yogurt with berries: Layer high-protein Greek yoghurt with fresh berries and a sprinkle of granola perfectly suits individuals with diabetes. Credit: Instagram/coffeebreakfastandmore
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
News in Pics, January 5: Best photos from around the world
- 1 /4
People queue in their cars at a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) drive-thru testing site on top of a parking garage at Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Medical Center. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 2 /4
A man (C) holds a child as vendors wait for customers at a market during heavy snowfall in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo
- 3 /4
Supporters attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme, in Agartala. Credit: PTI Photo
- 4 /4
A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past an empty closed school after the city of Newark ordered students to return to remote instruction due to the spread of coronavirus disease. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Today's Horoscope - January 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 1 /13
Today's Horoscope - January 5, 2022: Check horoscope for all sun signs
- 2 /13
Aries | A sudden change or disruption is possible, but this will only help you to shed your self-imposed restrictive habits and move on .In relationships, it indicates a false sense of security or self-importance. | Lucky Colour: Amethyst | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 3 /13
Taurus | Trust your gut-feeling and avoid being overly rational. You may be involved in a deceptive situation and all may not be as it seems, but success is eventually yours. Secretive or clandestine relationships, if you are having one – could have a happy ending! | Lucky Colour: Gold | Lucky Number: 7 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 4 /13
Gemini | Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens could happen and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. | Lucky Colour: Maroon | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 5 /13
Cancer | People in authority make impossible demands on you today. .Avoid conflict with family and female associates. Romance takes a back-seat | Lucky Colour: Green | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 6 /13
Leo | An office romance could blossom and social events connected with colleagues on the agenda. Career concerns proceed nicely. Financial matters highlighted. | Lucky Colour: Brown | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 7 /13
Virgo | Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying. A great day to buy a gift for a special friend | Lucky Colour: Grey | Lucky Number: 6 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 8 /13
Libra | A romance could deepen into a commitment for the single, while a partner or spouse brings luck and charm today. Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. | Lucky Colour: Plum | Lucky Number: 3 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 9 /13
Scorpio | Put feelings aside, and meet your targets for today. Barring minor frustrations today could be productive. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. | Lucky Colour: Silver | Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 10 /13
Sagittarius | You confront an issue that is hidden, or forgotten, from the past. Emotions are heightened today. take some time out to work on the personal issue you've been avoiding. | Lucky Colour: Lilac | Lucky Number: 9 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 11 /13
Capricorn | Relationships may suffer today since you are not at your most sensitive. Financial gains likely. This is a big time for work and financial issues. . A time when new projects can be started. | Lucky Colour: Orange | Lucky Number: 2 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 12 /13
Aquarius | Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. | Lucky Colour: Olive-green | Lucky Number: 8 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
- 13 /13
Pisces | Your boss will present an olive branch today. Take it. However, beware the office snoop. Conflicts with loved ones possible because you are tensed up. . | Lucky Colour: Jade| Lucky Number: 5 | Credit: Pixabay Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
In Pics | Record-setting snow disrupts daily life in US
After a bruising holiday week of flight cancellations and record surges in Covid-19 cases, a powerful winter snow storm further snarled US, shuttering the federal government and bringing Washington to a standstill. The storm packed an unexpectedly fierce punch and appeared to have caught much of the capital city off guard, temporarily stranding US President Joe Biden on Air Force One and dumping up to nine inches (23 centimeters) of snow on Washington.
- 1 /10
In Pics | Record-setting snow disrupts daily life in US
- 2 /10
A winter storm that hit the mid-Atlantic combined with the Coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the daily lives of the people. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 3 /10
Even the Federal government offices and schools in the Washington DC area were closed as the region received its first significant snowfall of the season. In this photo, a US Capitol Police Officer is seen standing guard amid a snow storm on Capitol Hill in Washington. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 4 /10
The winter storm had left at least three dead and more than half a million people without power as it moved up the East Coast. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 5 /10
Many Americans have been scrambling to come back home after the Christmas and New Year celebrations and are stranded at the airport. Credit: AFP Photo
- 6 /10
More than 3,000 US flights were cancelled, according to tracking service FlightAware. Another 5600 flights were delayed in the US due to the inclement weather. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 7 /10
The Atlantic City International Airport was temporarily closed, while crews worked to clear runways of snow. Credit: AFP Photo
- 8 /10
The storm dropped more than 14 inches of snow in parts of Northern Virginia, while Washington recorded more than 8 inches, according to the National Weather Service. In central Tennessee and northern Alabama, which caught the tail end of the storm, snowfall totals reached 9 inches, the weather service said. Credit: Reuters Photo
- 9 /10
Roads in the region became treacherous. The Virginia State Police said that its officers had responded to more than 650 reports of crashes and assisted more than 600 stranded vehicles.
- 10 /10
Crews were working to remove snow from the roads in the impacted states after the worst of the storm had passed. Pictures of cars stuck on snow-covered roads were widely circulated online. Credit: Reuters Photo
MORE ALBUMS
NEXT ALBUM
Rolls-Royce begins testing its first electric car Spectre on public roads; see pics
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has started its on-road testing of its first fully electric car, Spectre. With this new product the British luxury automobile maker has set out their credentials for the full electrification of its entire product portfolio by 2030 as it will be no longer in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products by then.
- 1 /6
Rolls-Royce begins testing its first electric car Spectre on public roads
- 2 /6
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has started its on-road testing of its first fully electric car. With this new product the British luxury automobile maker have set out their credentials for the full electrification of its entire product portfolio by 2030 as it will be no longer in the business of producing or selling any internal combustion engine products by then. Credit: Rolls-Royce
- 3 /6
In a move to change the course of the future of luxury, it has rolled out their first fully electric car, Spectre. Reportedly, the electric car is perfectly noiseless and clean and even there is no smell or vibration while driving. The final product after a thorough testing of the car is likely to hit the market in Q4 2023. Credit: Rolls-Royce
- 4 /6
A name that is as powerful and evocative as the nameplates that have served us so perfectly for the past century – names like Phantom, Ghost and Wraith. It’s a name that perfectly fits the ethereal and other-worldly environment within which our products exist – a name that we have reserved especially for this moment: Spectre, said the company. Credit: Rolls-Royce
- 5 /6
Rolls-Royce has been experimenting with an electric powertrain for over a decade. In 2011 they revealed 102EX, a fully operational all-electric Phantom. Rolls introduced fully electric 103EX in 2016. Credit: Rolls-Royce
- 6 /6
“Spectre is the living fulfilment of Charles Rolls’ Prophecy. My Promise, made on behalf of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, is kept. Now we begin a remarkable undertaking. I am proud that we will continue to propel the world’s most progressive and influential women and men into a brilliant, electrified future,” said CEO, Torsten Muller-Otvos. Credit: Rolls-Royce