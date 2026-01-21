<p>New Delhi" Celebrated author George R R Martin says his new series <em>A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms</em> is one of the lighter and happier stories set in the world of "Game of Thrones", driven by two characters he considers among the best he has ever created.</p><p>The show, which started streaming on JioHotstar from January 19, is adapted from Martin’s popular <em>Tales of Dunk and Egg</em> novellas. He serves as the show's creator alongside Ira Parker.</p><p><em>A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms</em> follows the adventures of hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and his young squire Aegon V Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), nearly 90 years before the events of "Game of Thrones", when the Targaryens still rule Westeros but the age of dragons is fading.</p><p>“It’s just a story that really seemed to be working for me. And it came alive, and I had these two characters. I knew I had to write more about them because they’re two of the best characters I’ve ever created, and they’re unlike other characters that I have ever created,” Martin said in a video provided by American premium cable network HBO.</p>.Unabashedly & absolutely loved 'Dhurandhar', was not offended by its politics: Karan Johar.<p>The 77-year-old author said that writing the character of Egg was particularly meaningful to him.</p><p>“I don’t write a lot about children because I don’t have any. I was one once and I try to go back and see how I was feeling there. So to create a character like Egg and have the feeling that I did it right, and then a character like Dunk — who’s very different from me too — I really like the characters and the general tone of the story,” he said.</p><p>While the series contains familiar elements of his fantasy world -- swordplay, betrayals and deaths -- Martin said its overall mood sets it apart from <em>Game of Thrones</em> as well as <em>House of the Dragon</em>.</p><p>"(It) is lighter and happier than the other books... I think it's come out wonderfully and that people will really like it," he added.</p><p>The show, which has already been renewed for a second season, has received mostly positive reviews, with praise for its tone, characters and fresh take on the Westeros world.</p><p>As a writer, Martin said he doesn't believe in repeating the same story over and over again.</p><p>"I do know that among my readers, the 'Dunk and Egg' novellas are very popular. A lot of my fans say 'these are the best things George has ever done.' But I think there's enough people who would like the world to be big and varied with a lot of different stories in it," he said.</p><p>Claffey echoed Martin and called "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms" a unique and refreshing tale within the franchise.</p><p>"It's not a chase for the throne by a bunch of different families. And for a lot of people, that's going to be really refreshing. And for a lot of people, that's probably going to be, maybe, frustrating. I was such a fan of the original series and I know that ours is going to be a lot different."</p><p>The Irish actor and a former rugby player warned that the show might not please every fan.</p><p>"And there are millions and billions of 'Game of Thrones' fans out there, me being one of them and to think that you're going to please everyone is a very tall order. But I'm savagely proud of what we've done," he added.</p><p>Parker, who earlier worked as a writer on shows such as <em>Rogue</em> (2015), <em>Four in the Morning</em> (2016), and <em>The Last Ship</em>, said his journey to the show mirrored that of its central knight.</p><p>"Pure luck, that's how I got invited to this. I got a text from HBO at four o'clock in the morning, asking me what I thought about Dunk and Egg. I got flown to Santa Fe to meet with (Martin) and spend a week or a few days talking about this show.</p><p>"And in a very similar journey to Dunk's season one, I just got a little sort of fortunate push along at the exact right moment, which ultimately led to us doing a version of this that so far we're happy with," he said.</p><p><em>A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms</em> also features Daniel Ings, Bertie Carvel, Danny Webb, Sam Spruell, Shaun Thomas, Finn Bennett, Edward Ashley, Tanzyn Crawford, Henry Ashton, Youssef Kerkour, Tom Vaughan-Lawlor and Daniel Monks.</p>